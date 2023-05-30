Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 more inmates escape from Mississippi jail with security problems, 1 caught

May 30, 2023, 9:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail that is under federal scrutiny for poor security and management was captured hours later, while another remained on the loose, authorities said Tuesday.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Michael Lewis of Jackson and Joseph Spring of Byram, both 31, were missing during a head count Monday at the Raymond Detention Center.

Deputies captured Lewis about 6 miles (10 kilometers) away, and he will be charged with escape, Jones said. Lewis is jailed on charges of careless/reckless driving, receiving stolen property, no insurance, and driving under the influence.

A search continued Tuesday for Spring, who was jailed on charges including burglary of a dwelling and possession of a controlled substance.

Jones told WLBT-TV that Lewis and Spring escaped the jail through an air duct that they entered in the ceiling of a recreation room.

The latest breakouts happened weeks after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies on April 26. He was suspected of killing a man and stealing his truck after the escape.

One of the four escaped inmates from April was found dead at a truck stop in New Orleans. One was captured in Texas, and one was captured in Mississippi.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered put that order on hold at the county’s request.

United States News

Associated Press

AUDIO QUIZ: Try to spell the words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The middle school-age spellers who make it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee spend years studying roots and language patterns and poring over the dictionary in order to give themselves a chance to be crowned bee champion. They use those skills to decipher what letters could possibly […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in Otsego,...

Associated Press

Minnesota governor readies to sign bill legalizing recreational cannabis

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill Tuesday that legalizes recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adults. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, is expected to attend […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina political consultant dies after weekend coastal boat accident

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C (AP) — A veteran North Carolina Democratic political consultant died over the weekend after he was ejected from the boat he was riding in near some of the state’s barrier islands, the National Park Service said on Tuesday. Conen Morgan, 42, of Raleigh, whose consulting agency clients have included the campaigns of […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who called police to help his family and then was shot by an officer said the bullet that pierced his lung felt “like a big punch to the chest.” “I actually thought I was about to lose my life,” Aderrien Murry told “Good Morning America” in an […]

10 hours ago

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the London Defence Conference, at King's Colle...

Associated Press

Biden to host UK Prime Minister Sunak next week for talks on Ukraine, climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House next week for talks on Ukraine, climate issues and more. Sunak is slated to visit Washington on June 7-8 and will also meet with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in addition to his Oval Office meeting next Thursday […]

10 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Sc...

Associated Press

One justice explained absence from case. Another didn’t. Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — One Supreme Court justice explained her absence from a case. One justice didn’t. The difference shows how difficult forging consensus over even small steps on ethics can be at undisclosed gifts from a Republican megadonor to Justice Clarence Thomas. Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the court needs to do more […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

2 more inmates escape from Mississippi jail with security problems, 1 caught