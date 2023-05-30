Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him

May 30, 2023, 9:12 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who called police to help his family and then was shot by an officer said the bullet that pierced his lung felt “like a big punch to the chest.”

“I actually thought I was about to lose my life,” Aderrien Murry told “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Tuesday.

The shooting happened May 20 in Indianola, a town of about 9,300 residents in the rural Mississippi Delta, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Jackson.

Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Indianola, the police chief and the officer accused of shooting her son. The lawsuit, which seeks at least $5 million, says Indianola failed to properly train the officer and the officer used excessive force.

Nakala Murry asked her son to call police about 4 a.m. when the father of one of her other children showed up at her home, Murry family attorney Carlos Moore told The Associated Press last week. Moore said the man was irate and Nakala Murry felt threatened.

Moore said two officers went to the home and one kicked the front door before Nakala Murry opened it. She told them the man causing a disturbance had left the home but three children were inside, Moore said.

Moore said Nakala Murry told him that Sgt. Greg Capers, who is Black, yelled into the home and said anyone inside should come out with their hands up. Moore said Aderrien, who is also Black, walked into the living room with nothing in his hands, and Capers shot him in the chest.

“I came out doing this,” Aderrien told “Good Morning America,” holding both hands up. He said he was bleeding from his mouth after he was shot, and he remembered singing a song: “No weapon formed against me shall prosper …”

Aderrien Murry was hospitalized five days for a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs, Moore said.

“It was God that saved my life,” Aderrien told “Good Morning America.” “And I truly, truly believe that.”

Nakala Murry said during a protest at Indianola City Hall last week that her son is “blessed” to be alive but he does not understand why an officer shot him.

“I never thought anything like this would happen” Nakala Murry told “Good Morning America.” “It’s scary. It’s emotional to even think about how I could’ve lost my son because I was trying to get help.”

Indianola City Attorney Kimberly Merchant confirmed to The Enterprise-Tocsin newspaper in Indianola that Capers is the officer who fired the shot. An Indianola Police Department communications supervisor, Kedric Wash, told AP on Tuesday that the department is not commenting on the shooting while it is under state investigation.

Moore told AP last week that Indianola officials have suspended Capers with pay during an investigation into the shooting. Moore and Nakala Murry have called on the Indianola Police Department to fire Capers.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced it is examining the shooting, as it does most shootings involving law enforcement officers in the state. Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin said last week that the department would not comment on the investigation as it continues, and MBI agents will share their findings with the state attorney general’s office.

United States News

Associated Press

2 more inmates escape from Mississippi jail with security problems, 1 caught

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail that is under federal scrutiny for poor security and management was captured hours later, while another remained on the loose, authorities said Tuesday. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Michael Lewis of Jackson and Joseph Spring of Byram, both 31, were […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

AUDIO QUIZ: Try to spell the words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The middle school-age spellers who make it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee spend years studying roots and language patterns and poring over the dictionary in order to give themselves a chance to be crowned bee champion. They use those skills to decipher what letters could possibly […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in Otsego,...

Associated Press

Minnesota governor readies to sign bill legalizing recreational cannabis

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill Tuesday that legalizes recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adults. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, is expected to attend […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina political consultant dies after weekend coastal boat accident

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C (AP) — A veteran North Carolina Democratic political consultant died over the weekend after he was ejected from the boat he was riding in near some of the state’s barrier islands, the National Park Service said on Tuesday. Conen Morgan, 42, of Raleigh, whose consulting agency clients have included the campaigns of […]

10 hours ago

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the London Defence Conference, at King's Colle...

Associated Press

Biden to host UK Prime Minister Sunak next week for talks on Ukraine, climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House next week for talks on Ukraine, climate issues and more. Sunak is slated to visit Washington on June 7-8 and will also meet with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in addition to his Oval Office meeting next Thursday […]

10 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Sc...

Associated Press

One justice explained absence from case. Another didn’t. Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — One Supreme Court justice explained her absence from a case. One justice didn’t. The difference shows how difficult forging consensus over even small steps on ethics can be at undisclosed gifts from a Republican megadonor to Justice Clarence Thomas. Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the court needs to do more […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him