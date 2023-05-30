Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital

May 30, 2023, 8:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away Tuesday from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor’s appointment, authorities said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Lyle Conrad was being removed from a transport van at Summa Health White Pond Medical Center in Akron when he somehow removed the boot and ran off around 8 a.m. Conrad was wearing the boot for an undisclosed previous injury.

Conrad was being held in the county jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking, willful fleeing and a parole violation, authorities said.

Numerous local law enforcement agencies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were searching for Conrad.

United States News

People look at a the apartment building in Moscow, Russia, damaged by a drone in an attack that aut...

Associated Press

Moscow drone attack exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military

A drone attack that targeted Moscow on Tuesday exposed glaring breaches in its air defenses and underlined the capital’s vulnerability as more Russian soil comes under fire amid expectations of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The attack, which lightly damaged three apartment buildings, angered Russia’s hawks, who scathingly criticized President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for […]

12 hours ago

FILE — Water is shown in an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. near Reno on March 18, 2021. A U.S....

Associated Press

Nevada fight over leaky irrigation canal and groundwater more complicated than appears on surface

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Water conflicts are nothing new to the arid West, where myriad users long have vied for their share of the precious resource from California’s Central Valley to the Colorado and Missouri rivers. But few have waded into the legal question playing out in rural Nevada: To what extent can local residents, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man, 2 children found dead in Indiana home with high carbon monoxide levels

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of a man and two children whose bodies were found in an Indiana home said firefighters detected high carbon monoxide levels inside the residence. The bodies of the 24-year-old man, a 3-year-old boy and a 21-month-old girl were found Sunday afternoon in the home in the city […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing after Alaska charter boat found partially submerged

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people missing after the fishing charter boat they were on was found partially submerged near the southeast Alaska community of Sitka. A fifth person was found dead Sunday. The search, which spanned more than 20 hours and covered about 825 square […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Video, tips sought in probe of shooting outside suburban Philadelphia stadium that wounded 8

Authorities are asking the public to share any footage or information as they investigate a shooting that left eight teenagers wounded at a weekend gathering outside a stadium near Philadelphia. Police in the suburb of Chester said the gunfire erupted shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot outside Subaru Park, the sports venue […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane

YATES, N.Y. (AP) — A New York fertility doctor who was accused of using his own sperm to impregnate several patients died over the weekend when the hand-built airplane he was in fell apart mid-flight and crashed, authorities said. Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went down […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital