PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Glendale while crossing a street on a red light, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at Bethany Home Road and 47th Avenue around 4 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

The woman was walking south on 47th Avenue and was crossing Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a westbound vehicle that had a green light, police said.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The intersection of Bethany Home Road and 47th Avenue was closed in all directions while the scene was under investigation.

