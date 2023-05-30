Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash

May 29, 2023, 9:13 PM

A sign outside a Target store is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Target is removi...

A sign outside a Target store is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Following Target’s announcement last week that it removed products and relocated Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South, activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new campaigns to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

“We need a strategy on how to deal with corporations that are experiencing enormous pressure to throw LGBTQ people under the bus,” said California state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, a member of the LGBTQ legislative caucus.

“We need to send a clear message to corporate America that if you’re our ally — if you are truly our ally — you need to be our ally, not just when it’s easy but also when it’s hard,” he said.

While the retailer said its actions were aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees after protesters knocked over Pride signs and confronted workers in stores, the controversy comes at a time when conflict over LGBTQ+ rights is simmering.

in state legislatures around the country this year. At least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The hostile environment has prompted some groups to hire security consultants to advise them on activities planned for Pride Month, which begins on Thursday.

“We are forced to think differently about how we handle security at our events and whether or not we can post our staff’s names and emails on our website,” said Janson Wu, executive director of GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, a nonprofit legal rights organization based in Boston.

Debra Porta, executive director of Pride Northwest, in Portland, Oregon, said there have been discussions about a possible boycott, a letter-writing campaign and other actions directed at Target, but plans for an organized protest haven’t yet materialized.

“Because the news is fairly new, more actions may be announced, especially as Pride Month gets here,” said Porta.

Target isn’t the only company grappling with public criticism.

Bud Light is still tripling its U.S. marketing spending this summer as it tries to restore lost sales.

In early May, several gay bars in Chicago stopped selling Anheuser-Busch products to protest the company’s response.

Chicago’s 2Bears Tavern said the company’s response “shows how little Anheuser-Busch cares about the LGBTQIA+ community, and in particular transgender people, who have been under unrelenting attack in this country.”

“Since Anheuser-Busch does not support us, we will not support it,” said the company.

Sidetrack, the largest gay bar in the Midwest, did the same, saying Anheuser-Busch “wrongfully validates the position that it is acceptable to acquiesce to the demands of those who do not support the trans community and wish to erase LGBTQ+ visibility.”

In Florida, Disney has been engaged state’s classroom limits on discussing gender identity and sexual orientation.

And the Los Angeles Dodgers announced last week that a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will again be welcome at the team’s annual Pride Night — nearly a week after the team rescinded its original invitation, citing backlash from conservative Roman Catholics and politicians who accused the group of mocking the Christian faith.

“Now’s not the time to back down,” said Brian K. Bond, executive director of PFLAG, an organization founded in 1973 to advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

“I think both business and us as citizens need to look within ourselves into new strategies. The old models aren’t necessarily working,” he said.

Some people remain concerned about the impact of Target’s Pride displays on children, said Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation of Virginia, a conservative, faith-based organization in Richmond.

“Target is paying the price for telling kids to be discontent with their bodies, putting ideology ahead of the interests of investors, and creating a hostile store environment for parents with children,” Cobb said in a statement.

In a Richmond Target store on Sunday, Pride merchandise was prominently displayed at the front of the store.

Brenda Alston, a 75-year-old retiree, said she bought a pair of rainbow sandals to show support for the LGBTQ+ community and for Target.

“If you come in the store and this is not what you support, keep on walking and get what you need in another part of the store,” Alston said. “Who are you to tell me what to buy and what Target should offer their customers?”

Still, some see the hostility toward Target and other retailers as just the latest obstacle in a decades-long struggle for equality.

“To me, this is a sign that we’re winning,” said Derek Mize, a gay attorney who lives in an Atlanta suburb with his husband and two children.

“I think that these people moaning about our visibility are the last breaths of a dying prejudice,” he said. “Society is changing, and most people are not concerned about Target selling an LGBTQ shirt.”

___

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon.

United States News

FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov. 2, 20...

Associated Press

The day has arrived for Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to move to her new home —-a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The federal judge who sentenced Holmes, 39, in November recommended that she […]

21 hours ago

FILE - This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The federal ...

Associated Press

Trial for accused gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre slated to start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The federal jury trial of the suspect in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack is scheduled to get underway Tuesday morning, four and a half years after the shooting deaths of 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Twelve jurors and six alternates — chosen Thursday after a month of questioning of more than […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire town recognized for historic role in racially integrating baseball in the 1940s

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The conversation around racial integration in baseball often revolves around Jackie Robinson, who broke the major league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. But a year earlier, history was being made in the small town of Nashua, New Hampshire. It was here that Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Don Newcombe […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida

Police are responding to a shooting near the beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

21 hours ago

People pray over the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster at the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apos...

Associated Press

Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri

Hundreds of people flocked to a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019.

21 hours ago

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, top left, bows for prayer in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in...

Associated Press

Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate, where the jury that would determine his future could include his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton. Ken Paxton was immediately suspended from […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash