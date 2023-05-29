Close
GENERAL NEWS

ADOT: Drivers can expect lengthy delay on I-17 in northern Arizona

May 29, 2023, 1:46 PM

The number of people driving more than 90 minutes to get to work has dropped in the Valley. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Memorial Day travel is causing heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona.

According to ADOT, traffic is backed up for about 8 miles between Kachina Village and Munds Park.

RELATED STORIES

ADOT suggests drivers plan for additional travel time and leave prepared by filling up their gas tanks, fully charging their cell phones and packing extra snacks, water and necessary medications.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

 

