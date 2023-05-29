ADOT: Drivers can expect lengthy delay on I-17 in northern Arizona

PHOENIX – Memorial Day travel is causing heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona.

According to ADOT, traffic is backed up for about 8 miles between Kachina Village and Munds Park.

NOW: Expect lengthy delays on I-17 SB prior to Munds Park. Traffic is backed up about 7 miles. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/qs8W4D8F08 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 29, 2023

ADOT suggests drivers plan for additional travel time and leave prepared by filling up their gas tanks, fully charging their cell phones and packing extra snacks, water and necessary medications.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.