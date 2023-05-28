Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

3 wounded in shooting in Texas strip club parking lot, gunman killed

May 28, 2023, 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man wounded three people when he opened fire in the parking lot of a Texas strip club early Sunday before being fatally shot by the club’s armed security, authorities said.

The man opened fire in the direction of people in the parking lot after being asked to leave following a fight inside Temptations Cabaret, located just west of Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The three people who were shot by the suspect were hospitalized and were expected to survive, authorities said. The suspect died at a hospital.

Earlier this month, two people were wounded after being stabbed at the club.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said he has requested that county officials “take all necessary and legal steps” to close the club.

A message could not be left at the phone number listed for the club.

United States News

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney holds a press conference after officials pulled what they beli...

Associated Press

Police: Fugitive’s body found in Ohio River, days after recapture of fellow Ohio escapee

HENDERSON, KY (AP) — A convicted murderer who escaped last week from a northwest Ohio prison with another inmate by hiding in a trash container was found dead Sunday after his body was spotted floating in the Ohio River, police in Kentucky said. The discovery brought to a close a manhunt for the missing inmate, […]

18 hours ago

Migrants get help with the CBPOne app from a Tijuana, Mexico city worker Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in...

Associated Press

CBP One app assists asylum-seekers after end of Title 42

More than 79,000 people were admitted under CBP One from its Jan. 12 launch through the end of April.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Man in police custody falls to death after breaking California hospital window with oxygen tank

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in police custody died Thursday in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a metal oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse, authorities said. The man was in custody because he had allegedly violated a court order, […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina group to ask Supreme Court to rename landmark school desegregation case

SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP) — Civil rights leaders in South Carolina plan to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to rename the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that outlawed segregation of public schools across the country. Over the next three months, a group representing past plaintiffs and their descendants plans to file paperwork asking the […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from biz groups, jeers from some on political right

WASHINGTON (AP) — The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Already, some lawmakers are criticizing the deal as not doing enough to tackle the nation’s debt, while others worry it’s too austere and will harm many low-income […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally

RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — Three men killed in a weekend shootout at a New Mexico motorcycle rally were members of rival outlaw biker gangs, and the violence stemmed from a previous altercation between them in Albuquerque, authorities said Sunday. New Mexico State Police said three other bikers are facing charges and two of them […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

3 wounded in shooting in Texas strip club parking lot, gunman killed