ARIZONA NEWS

Lake Pleasant, Salt River see heavy traffic during Memorial Day Weekend

May 28, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Both Lake Pleasant and the Salt River have seen extensive traffic over Memorial Day Weekend as families try and beat the heat in Arizona.

Maricopa County Parks announced Sunday that Lake Pleasant reached maximum capacity around 11:30 a.m. and would not be taking any more entries or reentries until 4 p.m.

Part of the reason for shutting down the park for more people is because the higher water levels are causing limited shoreline space and parking.

The lake is a popular lake for Valley residents because of its proximity to a majority of the city’s population and copious amount of shoreline relative to others.

Additionally around the Valley, the leisure ride down the Salt River for tubing was not as relaxing as most hoped, as record numbers drove to grab an innertube this weekend.

ABC 15’s Elenee Dao reported that almost 6,000 people rode down the river on Saturday and as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Salt River Tubing had already seen 3,500 people.

Dao said that because of the extensive lines not only for cars to try and find parking but to rent an innertube, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it is likely more road closures will happen throughout Sunday and Monday.

