ARIZONA NEWS

Early morning fire at mulch facility sets Phoenix ablaze

May 28, 2023, 10:00 AM

PHOENIX — A voluminous cloud of smoke could be seen over south Phoenix Sunday morning due to a mulch fire near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Firefighters discovered a substantial blaze outside of a mulch facility after responding to a call of a fire around 3 a.m.

Due to the size and intensity of the flames, firefighters took aim at the fire with master streams from ladders at high elevation.

Tractors were brought in to spread out the piles of mulch so that that water could more easily penetrate the flammable material, according to a release.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene. They are expected to stay on site for several hours until the smoldering process is complete.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.

