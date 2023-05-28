Camelback Road closed in Glendale after fatal hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX — Camelback Road was closed for hours on Sunday morning after police responded to the area near 74th Avenue after a man was found dead on the street.

Police have closed Camelback Road between 67th and 75th avenues while they investigate the incident.

Glendale police officers responded to the area around 5:30 a.m. when they found a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.

Investigators on the scene said that it appears the man was struck by a vehicle that fled after the crash.

There is not estimated time of reopening. Officers said the road closure is expected to last throughout the morning.

No further information was provided about the suspect or victim of the incident.

