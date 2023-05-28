I-17 southbound at Dunlap Road reopens in Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation announced Saturday night that the I-17 southbound at Dunlap Road in Phoenix has reopened after a crash.

The closure occurred at 6 p.m. because of a crash and vehicle fire at milepost 198.

ADOT advised motorists to expect delays and to seek alternate routes but the closure lasted around 45 minutes.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

