Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

I-17 southbound at Dunlap Road reopens in Phoenix after crash

May 27, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

(ADOT Twitter photo)

(ADOT Twitter photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation announced Saturday night that the I-17 southbound at Dunlap Road in Phoenix has reopened after a crash.

The closure occurred at 6 p.m. because of a crash and vehicle fire at milepost 198.

ADOT advised motorists to expect delays and to seek alternate routes but the closure lasted around 45 minutes.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Biden, GOP agree to 2-year debt ceiling deal, avoiding default

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an “agreement in principle” late Saturday as they raced to strike a deal to limit federal spending and resolve the looming debt crisis, the House speaker said.

19 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

An Arizona mother has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of her 6-year-old son who had been locked in a closet and denied food.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police in Mesa investigating 4 shootings that killed 3 men, injured 1 woman

Police in Mesa are investigating the deaths of three men and one injured woman discovered Friday night involved in four separate shootings.

19 hours ago

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch ...

KTAR.com

Judge denies Maricopa County’s request for sanctions against Kari Lake

A judge on Friday ruled not to award sanctions sought by attorneys for Maricopa County against Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

19 hours ago

(Photo by Alexandra Aley/Cronkite News)...

KTAR.com

Gas prices increase throughout Arizona at start of holiday weekend

Just in time for the long holiday weekend, gas prices in Arizona have increased after dropping for a few days

19 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Maricopa County report lists 4 heat-related deaths so far this year

Maricopa County officials say there have already been four heat-related deaths in 2023.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

I-17 southbound at Dunlap Road reopens in Phoenix after crash