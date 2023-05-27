PHOENIX — Police in Mesa are investigating the deaths of three men and one injured woman discovered late Friday night and early Saturday morning involved in four separate shootings.

Officers dispatched to Beverly Park around 10:30 p.m. on Friday and found a 41-year-old man dead at the scene, according to a press release.

While still at the park, police heard shots being fired nearby and searched the area.

Approximately two hours later, police found a 36-year-old woman with injuries near the intersection of Stewart and Main streets.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, is in stable condition and will undergo surgery for serious injuries.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, someone called police to report a dead body near the Greyhound station on Country Club Road.

Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old deceased man at the scene.

Police searched the area and discovered another dead man just after 2 a.m. near 200 S. Extension Road.

All four victims, whom the police have yet to identify, suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police have identified an investigative lead, who is currently detained as the investigation into the shootings continues, authorities said.

No other information was made available.

Anyone who has information about these cases is asked to call (480) 644-2211.

