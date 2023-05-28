Police arrest suspect of 5 shootings that killed 4, injured 1 in Valley

PHOENIX — Police in Mesa arrested 20-year-old Iren Byers in connections to the deaths of four men and one injured woman discovered late Friday night and early Saturday morning in five separate shootings.

Byers was arrested on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers dispatched to Beverly Park around 10:30 p.m. on Friday and found a 41-year-old man dead at the scene, according to a press release.

While still at the park, police heard shots being fired nearby and searched the area.

Approximately two hours later, police found a 36-year-old woman with injuries near the intersection of Stewart and Main streets.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, was in stable condition and will undergo surgery for serious injuries.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, someone called police to report a dead body near the Greyhound station on Country Club Road.

Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old deceased man at the scene.

Police searched the area and discovered another dead man just after 2 a.m. near Extension Road and Main Street.

All four victims, whom the police have yet to identify, suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police also connected Byers to a fifth shooting earlier on Friday in Phoenix near the intersection of 24th and Oak streets.

According to police, shell casings from the shooting scenes were all linked to the same 9mm hand gun.

Video surveillance footage from light rail, Circle K and Ring cameras showed Byers wearing the same clothing reported by witnesses at multiple shooting scenes.

Byers was taken into custody for trespassing near the intersection of Extension Road and Main Street. He was cooperative with police, took responsibility for the shooting and told officers where they could find the clothes and gun used in the crimes, according to the release.

Police identified the victim of the Phoenix shooting as 41-year-old Nicholas Arnstad. They are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing names of the other victims.

Anyone who has information about these cases is asked to call (480) 644-2211.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.