Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Judge denies Maricopa County’s request for sanctions against Kari Lake

May 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch ...

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A judge on Friday ruled to deny sanctions requested by attorneys for Maricopa County against gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

The county was seeking sanctions against Lake, and her attorneys, after the latest failed legal challenge to her loss to Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s election last year.

In addition to asking the judge to determine a sanction amount, the county also requested reimbursement of attorney fees and other costs related to its defense.

RELATED STORIES

Judge Peter. A Thompson denied the request for reimbursement of expenses.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell filed a motion for sanctions on Tuesday, a day after Thompson ruled that Lake failed to prove her claim that Maricopa County did not verify signatures on mail ballots as required by law.

“Even if her argument did not prevail, Lake, through her witness, presented facts consistent with and in support of her legal argument,” Thompson wrote in his ruling on Friday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Alexandra Aley/Cronkite News)...

KTAR.com

Gas prices increase throughout Arizona at start of holiday weekend

Just in time for the long holiday weekend, gas prices in Arizona have increased after dropping for a few days

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Maricopa County report lists 4 heat-related deaths so far this year

Maricopa County officials say there have already been four heat-related deaths in 2023.

16 hours ago

More homes are being planned for the Asante master-planned community in the far West Valley. (Mark ...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Homebuilders set to construct 2,700 homes in West Valley community

Three national homebuilders are working their way through planning and zoning to add 2,700 more homes in Surprise.

16 hours ago

Longtime Phoenix, Arizona, concert promotor Danny Zelisko lost a close friend remembers Tina Turner...

Kevin Stone

Valley concert promotor Danny Zelisko remembers Tina Turner: ‘She just became a friend’

While the world lost another hero when Tina Turner died this week, longtime Valley concert promotor Danny Zelisko lost a close friend.

16 hours ago

(Photo by Alexander Klein/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

High-tech traffic signs heading to Arizona as part of $1 million federal grant

High-tech traffic signs are heading to Arizona as part of a $1 million advanced technology and infrastructure grant to enhance safety.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here are the best tips for mobile file sharing

Airdrop is Apple’s proprietary method to exchange files between Apple devices and can’t be used to send files directly to Android devices, but there are other options.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Judge denies Maricopa County’s request for sanctions against Kari Lake