PHOENIX — A judge on Friday ruled to deny sanctions requested by attorneys for Maricopa County against gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

The county was seeking sanctions against Lake, and her attorneys, after the latest failed legal challenge to her loss to Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s election last year.

In addition to asking the judge to determine a sanction amount, the county also requested reimbursement of attorney fees and other costs related to its defense.

Judge Peter. A Thompson denied the request for reimbursement of expenses.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell filed a motion for sanctions on Tuesday, a day after Thompson ruled that Lake failed to prove her claim that Maricopa County did not verify signatures on mail ballots as required by law.

“Even if her argument did not prevail, Lake, through her witness, presented facts consistent with and in support of her legal argument,” Thompson wrote in his ruling on Friday.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.