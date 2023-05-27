Gas prices increase throughout Arizona at start of holiday weekend

PHOENIX — Just in time for the long holiday weekend, gas prices in Arizona have increased after dropping for a few days.

According to AAA, the statewide average price for a gallon of gas is $4.55 as of Saturday.

That is an increase of three cents per gallon from Friday’s statewide average price.

Arizona ranks fourth among the 50 states when it comes to highest gas price per gallon nationwide, trailing only California, Hawaii and Washington. The national average is $3.58 per gallon.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Valley is $4.84, also up three cents overnight.

Tucson checks in at $4.44 per gallon, five cents higher than Friday’s price. Flagstaff is at $4.30 per gallon, up a penny.

AAA forecasts that Memorial Day road trips will be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.

