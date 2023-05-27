Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County report lists 4 heat-related deaths so far this year

May 27, 2023, 10:15 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — As summer starts, Maricopa County officials say there have already been four heat-related deaths this year.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health issued a heat report this week, which the agency will compile every week between now and October while temperatures soar.

Officials for Arizona’s most populous county say the first one occurred April 11. But more than a dozen others are under investigation for possibly being heat-driven.

RELATED STORIES

Throughout Phoenix and the greater metro area, the county has already set up multiple cooling centers and hydration stations.

Officials are also reminding the public to stay indoors with air conditioning whenever possible, keep water nearby and drink even when not thirsty.

Protecting those who are homeless from the heat remains an ongoing dilemma in Phoenix. The city is caught between two lawsuits over clearing a downtown tent city. Local advocates are trying to find more shelter space as triple-digit days approach.

More than a fifth of hospital visits for heat-related illness last week were patients who were homeless, according to county reports.

Another county report said there were 425 “heat-associated” deaths last year.

That is a 25% increase from 2021. More than half of those deaths happened in July, the month when temperatures can be at their worst.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Alexandra Aley/Cronkite News)...

KTAR.com

Gas prices increase throughout Arizona at start of holiday weekend

Just in time for the long holiday weekend, gas prices in Arizona have increased after dropping for a few days

14 hours ago

More homes are being planned for the Asante master-planned community in the far West Valley. (Mark ...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Homebuilders set to construct 2,700 homes in West Valley community

Three national homebuilders are working their way through planning and zoning to add 2,700 more homes in Surprise.

14 hours ago

Longtime Phoenix, Arizona, concert promotor Danny Zelisko lost a close friend remembers Tina Turner...

Kevin Stone

Valley concert promotor Danny Zelisko remembers Tina Turner: ‘She just became a friend’

While the world lost another hero when Tina Turner died this week, longtime Valley concert promotor Danny Zelisko lost a close friend.

14 hours ago

(Photo by Alexander Klein/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

High-tech traffic signs heading to Arizona as part of $1 million federal grant

High-tech traffic signs are heading to Arizona as part of a $1 million advanced technology and infrastructure grant to enhance safety.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here are the best tips for mobile file sharing

Airdrop is Apple’s proprietary method to exchange files between Apple devices and can’t be used to send files directly to Android devices, but there are other options.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR Newsroom

Toddler in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Tempe

A toddler was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Friday afternoon in Tempe.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Maricopa County report lists 4 heat-related deaths so far this year