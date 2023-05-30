Close
Southern California restaurant chain The Crack Shack to make Arizona debut

May 30, 2023, 4:05 AM

Another Southern California-based fast-casual chicken restaurant is making its first foray into Arizona.

The Crack Shack, which was founded in San Diego in 2015, is planning to open two locations in the Phoenix metro in early 2024, a representative for the chain confirmed.

The first location, at 1902 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, is a reverse build-to-suite, which means the Crack Shack is building the restaurant at the property owner’s expense, said Briana Stewart, director of marketing for Savory Restaurant Fund, a financial backer of the chain.

It’s in a high-visibility location previously occupied by Brenda’s Inferno sports bar, which shuttered in December 2021.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

Southern California restaurant chain The Crack Shack to make Arizona debut