PHOENIX — Mother Nature has plenty of sunshine and warm weather, with a side of wind, on the menu for Memorial Day weekend cookouts.

Phoenix is forecast to reach 96 degrees on Friday before increasing to 98 degrees on Saturday and 99 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday, the actual holiday, also has a forecast high of 99 degrees.

The Memorial Day weekend weather outlook favors mostly sunny skies and near-normal temperatures, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s for most lower desert locations. There will also daily afternoon breezes. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/oLPYJ1bFwm — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 26, 2023

Breezy conditions are to be expected, especially toward the end of the weekend.

Gusts could reach up to 30 mph on Sunday night, with 20-25 mph gusts possible at times the rest of the days.

Low temperatures will hover around 70 degrees throughout the holiday weekend.

Those traveling north will be treated to similar windy conditions, but much cooler temperatures.

Flagstaff will be in the lower 70s for the highs during the holiday stretch. Lows will dip into the mid-30s and lower 40s.

Wind gusts in the northern Arizona city will hover around 25 mph all weekend.

Prescott will also see highs creep toward 80 degrees and lows around 50 degrees. Sedona will reach the mid-80s.

Finally, the south rim of the Grand Canyon is forecast to see highs around 75 degrees and lows around 45 degrees all weekend.

