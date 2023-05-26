testing onclick

PHOENIX — Drivers can navigate Valley freeways without having to worry about scheduled closures during Memorial Day weekend.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said there are no full construction or maintenance closures that will shut down Valley freeways, as well as all state highways, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Monday night to limit impacts on holiday travel.

“ADOT still recommends an early start and extra time, especially during peak travel periods,” the agency said in a press release.

“Motorists should be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.”

ADOT advises people to have an emergency prep kit for their vehicle that includes items like drinking water, a first-aid kit, extra batteries and a flashlight if travel delays occur and not to forget necessities like prescription medicine when hitting the road for the holiday.

“A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or shade – also are good items to remember as the annual summer travel season gets underway,” the agency added.

ADOT also urges people to wear a seat belt, obey speed limits, don’t text while driving and never drive while impaired. People are also asked not to park in areas with grass or brush as hot vehicle components could start a fire.

The agency provides real-time highway conditions on its website and on Twitter.

