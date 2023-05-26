Close
1 person killed, 3 injured after vehicle crashes into Glendale business

May 25, 2023, 9:04 PM

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash near 53rd and Grand avenues in Glendale.

One person involved in the accident, which occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, died at the scene, according to police.

Three others were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No names of the victims have been released.

Police said an Infiniti sedan was traveling northwest on Grand Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed it into a business.

Grand Avenue westbound is closed between 51st and 57th avenues while police investigate the crash.

Police are unsure if another vehicle was involved and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Glendale Police Department at (623) 930-3000.

