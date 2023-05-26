Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman-owned Phoenix brewery finalist for Samuel Adams ‘Experienceship’

May 26, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)...

(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Phoenix-based Greenwood Brewing is one of six finalists from around the county, and the only Arizona business, to travel June 23 to New York City for the Samuel Adams Crafting Dreams Beer Bash.

Megan Greenwood, owner and founder of the company, and Head Brewer Kristin Luparello will represent the woman-owned business at the event.

The festival will bring the finalists together for the Brewing & Business Experiences to join Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream in New York City, according to a press release.

Event attendees can meet with the finalists, learn about their journeys, taste their brews and vote for the 2023 Experienceship winner.

The winner will go to the Boston Brewery, work with a team of experts and mentors, learn the craft and business of brewing and collaborate on a specialty beer with Samuel Adams.

Greenwood Brewing was founded in 2017 by Greenwood, who was an engineer. The company started by serving beers on tap in her garage until their first tap room was opened in July 2020 in Phoenix and they are now servicing over 150 locations in Arizona.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at west Phoenix house

A man is dead and two people are injured following a shooting at a Phoenix home Thursday night, authorities said.

8 hours ago

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...

Danny Shapiro

Here are the 12 richest people in Arizona in 2023, according to Forbes

Arizona once again had double-digit representatives in Forbes' annual list of world billionaires and this time, a new richest person.

8 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

No planned freeway closures in the Valley, across Arizona for Memorial Day weekend

Drivers can navigate Valley freeways without having to worry about scheduled closures during Memorial Day weekend.

8 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 26-28

There's plenty of things to do around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend, such as taking in a Diamondbacks game with the Boston Red Sox coming to town, attending the Justin Moore concert or visiting the various farmers markets. 

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 person killed, 3 injured after vehicle crashes into Glendale business

Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured three others near 53rd and Grand avenues in Glendale on Thursday night.

1 day ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona authorities help take down prolific firearms trafficker

A group of Arizona agencies recently helped Mexican law enforcement put a significant firearms trafficker behind bars.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Woman-owned Phoenix brewery finalist for Samuel Adams ‘Experienceship’