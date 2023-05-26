PHOENIX – Phoenix-based Greenwood Brewing is one of six finalists from around the county, and the only Arizona business, to travel June 23 to New York City for the Samuel Adams Crafting Dreams Beer Bash.

Megan Greenwood, owner and founder of the company, and Head Brewer Kristin Luparello will represent the woman-owned business at the event.

The festival will bring the finalists together for the Brewing & Business Experiences to join Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream in New York City, according to a press release.

Event attendees can meet with the finalists, learn about their journeys, taste their brews and vote for the 2023 Experienceship winner.

The winner will go to the Boston Brewery, work with a team of experts and mentors, learn the craft and business of brewing and collaborate on a specialty beer with Samuel Adams.

Greenwood Brewing was founded in 2017 by Greenwood, who was an engineer. The company started by serving beers on tap in her garage until their first tap room was opened in July 2020 in Phoenix and they are now servicing over 150 locations in Arizona.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.