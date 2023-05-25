Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jury selection wraps in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre with testimony expected Tuesday

May 25, 2023, 3:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury selection concluded Thursday in the trial of a man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed on a panel of 12 jurors and six alternatives who will hear the evidence against Robert Bowers, 50, in the 2018 massacre at Tree of Life synagogue.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday.

Jury selection began April 24, with each side grilling scores of potential jurors about their views on capital punishment. The jury consists of 11 women and seven men.

Bowers faces 63 counts in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death. Prosecutors have said Bowers made antisemitic comments at the scene of the attack and online.

Bowers, a truck driver from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, had offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but federal prosecutors turned him down. Bowers’ defense attorneys also recently said he has schizophrenia and brain impairments.

United States News

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he test...

Associated Press

Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes

Police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and public servants who fled the mob's attack told a judge on Wednesday that they are still haunted by what they endured, as the judge prepares to hand down sentences in a landmark Capitol riot case.

19 hours ago

FILE - Michael and Chantell Sackett of Priest Lake, Idaho, pose for a photo in front of the Supreme...

Associated Press

Supreme Court limits federal power over wetlands, boosts property rights over clean water

The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution in a decision that strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of killing Washington teen at high school decades ago gets 45 years

SEATTLE (AP) — A man convicted of murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl at her Washington high school over 30 years ago will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. King County Superior Court Judge Josephine Wiggs on Thursday sentenced Patrick Nicholas to nearly 46 years in prison for the killing […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Thursday. Daniel Saldana, 55, was convicted in 1990 of opening fire on a car containing six teenagers who were leaving a high school football game in […]

19 hours ago

This image provided by the Jackson (Miss.) Police Department shows Keith Murriel. A Mississippi gra...

Associated Press

Body-cam footage shows indicted ex-police officers laughing at man who died in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three former police officers who were indicted by a Mississippi grand jury laughed at a man who died in their custody, with one of them questioning whether to call an ambulance for the man immediately, body-camera footage shows. Officials in the state capital of Jackson announced Wednesday that a Mississippi grand […]

19 hours ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, Tuesday, April 25...

Associated Press

GOP leaders in Kansas back off threat to sue Democratic governor over education funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of Kansas’ Republican-controlled Legislature backed off a threat to sue the state’s Democratic governor for vetoing parts of a GOP education funding bill, saying Thursday that they still doubt the legality of her actions but now question whether a court challenge would be worth it. Gov. Laura Kelly nixed items […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Jury selection wraps in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre with testimony expected Tuesday