ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs chief of staff Allie Bones resigns

May 25, 2023, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

(LinkedIn Photo/Allie Bones)

(LinkedIn Photo/Allie Bones)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ chief of staff is stepping down from her role, the governor announced in a press release Thursday.

Allie Bones is resigning after four and a half years working with Gov. Hobbs. She will be leaving her position effective immediately to pursue new opportunities.

“Allie Bones exemplifies the true meaning of a public servant, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership throughout the transition and this first legislative session of my administration,” Hobbs said in the release.

“Her goal was to build a team that could work across the aisle to navigate divided government, and she accomplished that. With a successful bipartisan budget behind us, she’s ready for her next endeavor, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Bones is the latest staffer to leave after a top aide to Hobbs, Josselyn Berry, stepped down in March after a controversial social media post related to a mass shooting in Nashville.

Before becoming chief of staff to Gov. Hobbs, Bones served as Assistant Secretary of State for four years.

Her replacement will be named next week.

