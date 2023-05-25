Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US sanctions head of Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali, accused of arms trafficking for Ukraine fight

May 25, 2023, 1:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday sanctioned the leader of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group in Mali, citing what it said were indications that the Kremlin was trying to use the West African nation as a way-station for arms shipments to Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Treasury Department sanctions target Wagner Group local official Ivan Maslov and refer to unspecified signs that his staffers were working to buy mines, drones and other weapons systems from foreign suppliers for delivery to Russian fighters in Ukraine.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller addressed those U.S. suspicions earlier in the week. “We have not seen, as of yet, any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely,” Miller said.

Led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Wagner Group is a private military contractor whose paramilitary forces are fighting for Russia in Ukraine and are also expanding Russia’s influence in developing nations of the southern hemisphere.

In Africa, the Wagner Group has brokered deals in Mali, the Central African Republic, Libya and elsewhere, providing security for what are often autocratic national leaders, frequently in exchange for a share of local mining of gold and other resources.

Regional experts and others accuse the Kremlin of using its operations in Mali and elsewhere in Africa as a funding source and logistics hub for its 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine. Russia denies wrongdoing.

The U.S. has sanctioned the Wagner Group and its leaders over Russia’s attack on Ukraine and rights abuses at least since 2017.

The United States also imposed visa restrictions Thursday on two Malian military commanders. The penalties came in connection with a 2022 massacre in which the U.N. says Malian forces backed by foreign fighters killed at least 500 people in a village in central Mali. France and other countries have said the foreign fighters were Wagner mercenaries.

United States News

FILE - Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 3, 2016, ...

Associated Press

Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler’s hot car death

ATLANTA (AP) — Murder and child cruelty charges have been dismissed against a man whose toddler died in a hot car nine years ago, according to a Georgia judge’s order signed Thursday. Justin Ross Harris, 42, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. […]

13 hours ago

State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, sits during the Assembly's session on June 22, 2021, at the Cap...

Associated Press

Wisconsin lawmaker says his bar where overdose victims bought drugs isn’t ‘bad establishment’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say the fentanyl-laced drugs that killed one person and caused three more to overdose in a village north of Milwaukee were bought at a state lawmaker’s tavern that has been the subject of multiple calls to police in recent years. Republican Rep. Rob Brooks has owned the Railroad […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Art professor arrested after threatening NY Post reporter with machete

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City artist and college professor who held a machete to a journalist’s neck and threatened to chop him up was arrested Thursday on charges of menacing and harassment, police said. The confrontation with a New York Post reporter at professor Shellyne Rodriguez’s apartment building on Tuesday came after […]

13 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old son Aderrien...

Associated Press

Attorney demands firing of Mississippi police officer after 11-year-old boy is shot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed 11-year-old Black boy in the child’s home should be fired, an attorney for the child’s mother said Thursday. The child, Aderrien Murry, was hospitalized five days for a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs after an Indianola Police Department officer […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A headstone is seen at the cemetery of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10, 2...

Associated Press

Remains of 5 more Native American children to be disinterred in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of five more Native American children who died at a notorious government-run boarding school in Pennsylvania over a century ago will be disinterred from a small Army cemetery and returned to descendants, authorities said Thursday. The remains are buried on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks, home of the […]

13 hours ago

Actor Tom Hanks delivers a commencement address during Harvard University commencement exercises on...

Associated Press

Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University on Thursday to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to resist those who twist the truth for their own gain. “For the truth to some is no longer empirical. It’s no longer based on data, nor common sense, nor […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

US sanctions head of Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali, accused of arms trafficking for Ukraine fight