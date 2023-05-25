Close
Infant, woman in extremely critical condition after wreck in Phoenix

May 25, 2023, 12:25 PM

PHOENIX – An infant and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition after a multivehicle wreck in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a collision call near 22nd Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They found three patients who required treatment.

The infant and a woman in her 30s were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, the fire department said.

A man in his 30s who was hospitalized was listed in stable condition.

The Phoenix Police Department was investigating the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

