Infant, woman in extremely critical condition after wreck in Phoenix
May 25, 2023, 12:25 PM
PHOENIX – An infant and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition after a multivehicle wreck in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to a collision call near 22nd Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.
They found three patients who required treatment.
The infant and a woman in her 30s were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, the fire department said.
A man in his 30s who was hospitalized was listed in stable condition.
The Phoenix Police Department was investigating the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
