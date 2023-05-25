Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference

May 25, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Actor Tom Hanks delivers a commencement address during Harvard University commencement exercises on...

Actor Tom Hanks delivers a commencement address during Harvard University commencement exercises on the school's campus, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University on Thursday to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to resist those who twist the truth for their own gain.

“For the truth to some is no longer empirical. It’s no longer based on data, nor common sense, nor even common decency,” said the two-time Academy Award winner during his keynote address. He invoked the Latin word for truth is “veritas,” Harvard’s motto.

“Telling the truth is no longer the benchmark for public service,” he said. “It’s no longer the salve to our fears, or the guide to our actions. Truth is now considered malleable, by opinion and by zero sum endgames.”

That left the more than 9,000 graduates at Harvard’s 372nd commencement with a choice to make, said the Hollywood icon, who has played an astronaut, a soldier, a little boy in a man’s body and even a Harvard professor in a decades-long movie career.

“It’s the same option for all grownups who have to decide to be one of three types of Americans: Those who embrace liberty and freedom for all; those who won’t; or those who are indifferent,” he said. “Only the first do the work of creating a more perfect union, a nation indivisible. The others get in the way.”

Near the end of the speech, he drove the point home to a group that included not just undergraduates but those who graduated from Harvard’s professional and extension schools.

“The responsibility is yours. Ours. The effort is optional. But the truth, the truth is sacred. Unalterable. Chiseled into the stone and the foundation of our republic,” he said.

Hanks, who was awarded an honorary doctor of arts degree, poked fun at his own lack of academic credentials on a stage filled with some of the world’s brightest minds and most accomplished scientists.

“It’s not fair, but please don’t be embittered by this fact,” Hanks said. “Now, without having done a lick of work, without having spent any time in class, without once walking into that library — in order to have anything to do with the graduating class of Harvard, its faculty, or its distinguished alumni — I make a damn good living playing someone who did,” he said in reference to his depiction of fictional Harvard professor Robert Langdon in three movies based on Dan Brown’s novels — “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons” and “Inferno.”

“It’s the way of the world, kids,” he said to a chorus of laughter.

Before Hanks headed to the podium to give his speech, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow, presiding over his last commencement before stepping down, called Hanks, “Wilson’s bestie, Buzz’s buddy, Ryan’s savior, America’s dad,” and presented him with a Harvard volleyball, in tribute to his role in “Cast Away,” where to stay sane his character talks to an old volleyball.

Hanks proved to be the most popular person on stage, posing for selfies with faculty members before the ceremony and giving congratulatory fist bumps to dozens of Harvard students who graduated summa cum laude.

“May goodness and mercy follow you all the days,” he said, referencing a biblical verse. “All the days of your lives. Godspeed.”

United States News

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, introduces President Joe Biden during the cel...

Associated Press

Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says ‘hate will not prevail’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President alarming rise in antisemitism. Speaking during a videotaped address at the White House, Biden said the first U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism sends a “clear and forceful message” that “in America, evil will not win, hate will not prevail” and “the venom and violence of antisemitism will not be the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut House passes most wide-ranging gun bill since legislation passed after Sandy Hook

Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday advanced the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, with proponents noting the state is not “recklessly retreating” from regulating guns like other states. The bill, which cleared the Democratic controlled House of Representatives on a 96-51 vote, bars openly […]

12 hours ago

Tributes are displayed on the three-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at George Floyd Square...

Associated Press

On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday – the third anniversary of George Floyd’s murder – vetoed an effort led by congressional Republicans to overturn a new District of Columbia law on improving police accountability. The law was part of a push to reform policing nationwide and passed in the wake of the police […]

12 hours ago

Members of the North Carolina House of Representatives stand in prayer, May 2, 2020, in the North C...

Associated Press

2 North Carolina state legislators lose leadership roles after remarks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina state House Republicans have lost their caucus leadership positions after recent comments directed at Democratic colleagues questioning their educational attainment and religion. Reps. Keith Kidwell and Jeff McNeely have resigned as deputy majority whips after the GOP leadership team asked them to step down, House Majority Leader John […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia company drops bid to build logging pesticide facility amid fierce opposition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia logging company hoping to build a toxic-spewing facility in the picturesque Allegheny Mountains has withdrawn an application for an air permit following vehement opposition from residents, regulators said Thursday. The state Department of Environmental Protection said it received a formal notice from Allegheny Wood Products. In a brief […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

After Club Q shooting, New York woman accused of threats to Colorado LGBTQ businesses

DENVER (AP) — A New York woman has been indicted for making threats against Denver-area LGBTQ businesses in the days after five people were killed at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last year. Sharon Robinson, who appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, is accused of calling at least four businesses on Dec. […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference