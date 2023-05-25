Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: 2022 election lawsuits continue, homelessness initiative launched

May 25, 2023, 12:31 PM

(Univision screenshot, left, Google Maps screenshot, right)...

(Univision screenshot, left, Google Maps screenshot, right)

(Univision screenshot, left, Google Maps screenshot, right)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Headlines over the last two weeks have piled up and compounded to make for one packed podcast this week.

If you feel like you can’t keep up with all the latest headlines, check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that gets you all caught up on the biggest stories of the week from around the state on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s a little of what we covered this week:

Former candidate Kari Lake continues to utilize Arizona courts for election lawsuits

An Arizona judge ruled against former Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake in her latest and final election lawsuit.

In a press conference this week, Lake said she’d appeal the ruling.

This happened as Maricopa County announced it would file for sanctions against Lake and her attempts to overturn the 2022 election results.

Biden administration launches initiative to combat homelessness in Arizona, other regions

The White House has launched its “All Inside” initiative to combat unsheltered homelessness in Phoenix as well as five other regions.

The goal is to provide more federal resources to those on the ground who are actively combatting the issue.

Arizona Coyotes still searching for a new den after failed arena vote in Tempe

On May 16, Tempe residents voted against all three ballot propositions that would have allowed a new entertainment district to be built on city-owned land.

The entertainment district would have been the new home to the Arizona Coyotes.

Now, internet rumors and helping to fuel the search for the NHL team’s new home.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Image of a hospital emergency sign for story on an infant in critical condition after a collision i...

KTAR.com

Infant, woman in extremely critical condition after wreck in Phoenix

An infant and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition after a multivehicle wreck in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Image of a Puttshack venue. The company is opening a miniature golf facility in Scottsdale, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Puttshack to open nightclub-like miniature golf center in Scottsdale in June

Puttshack, a nightclub-like miniature golf center, is set to tee off next month at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center.

13 hours ago

Headshot of Samual Bateman, an Arizona polygamous sect leader accused of taking more than 20 wives,...

Associated Press

Prosecutors widen case against polygamous sect leader, adding child pornography charges

A polygamous sect leader and some of his followers have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to travel across Arizona state lines and get “wives” for him.

13 hours ago

One person was killed Wednesday in a collision involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in the fa...

KTAR.com

1 person killed when 2 semi-trucks collide on far West Valley freeway

One person was killed Wednesday in a collision involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in the far West Valley, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Hikers walk on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. A hiker died on the tra...

Associated Press

Indiana woman dies while hiking on trail at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park.

13 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect on the loose

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

13 hours ago

