PHOENIX – Headlines over the last two weeks have piled up and compounded to make for one packed podcast this week.

If you feel like you can’t keep up with all the latest headlines, check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that gets you all caught up on the biggest stories of the week from around the state on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s a little of what we covered this week:

Former candidate Kari Lake continues to utilize Arizona courts for election lawsuits

An Arizona judge ruled against former Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake in her latest and final election lawsuit.

In a press conference this week, Lake said she’d appeal the ruling.

This happened as Maricopa County announced it would file for sanctions against Lake and her attempts to overturn the 2022 election results.

Biden administration launches initiative to combat homelessness in Arizona, other regions

The White House has launched its “All Inside” initiative to combat unsheltered homelessness in Phoenix as well as five other regions.

The goal is to provide more federal resources to those on the ground who are actively combatting the issue.

Arizona Coyotes still searching for a new den after failed arena vote in Tempe

On May 16, Tempe residents voted against all three ballot propositions that would have allowed a new entertainment district to be built on city-owned land.

The entertainment district would have been the new home to the Arizona Coyotes.

Now, internet rumors and helping to fuel the search for the NHL team’s new home.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.