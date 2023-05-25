Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in east Phoenix

PHOENIX – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when he was hit by two vehicles on an east Phoenix road, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call on Broadway Road near 48th Street around 5 p.m. and found a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Gilberto Enrique Magdalena, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Magdalena was riding a motorcycle westbound when he was hit by a vehicle turning from 45th Street, which is a private drive, onto Broadway Road.

Magdalena was thrown into the eastbound roadway and struck by a second vehicle, police said.

Both drivers involved remained at the scene. Impairment is not considered a factor in the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was made available.

