ARIZONA NEWS
Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in east Phoenix
May 25, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Pixabay Photo)
PHOENIX – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when he was hit by two vehicles on an east Phoenix road, authorities said.
Officers responded to a collision call on Broadway Road near 48th Street around 5 p.m. and found a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Gilberto Enrique Magdalena, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe Magdalena was riding a motorcycle westbound when he was hit by a vehicle turning from 45th Street, which is a private drive, onto Broadway Road.
Magdalena was thrown into the eastbound roadway and struck by a second vehicle, police said.
Both drivers involved remained at the scene. Impairment is not considered a factor in the incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information was made available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.