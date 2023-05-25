Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in east Phoenix

May 25, 2023, 1:00 PM

File photo of wrecked motorcycle to illustrate story about motorcycle rider killed in Phoenix, Ariz...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when he was hit by two vehicles on an east Phoenix road, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call on Broadway Road near 48th Street around 5 p.m. and found a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Gilberto Enrique Magdalena, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Magdalena was riding a motorcycle westbound when he was hit by a vehicle turning from 45th Street, which is a private drive, onto Broadway Road.

RELATED STORIES

Magdalena was thrown into the eastbound roadway and struck by a second vehicle, police said.

Both drivers involved remained at the scene. Impairment is not considered a factor in the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - A beam is measured and marked at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16,...

Brandon Gray

New $6M affordable housing community coming to Phoenix

Funding for a new affordable housing community in Phoenix has been approved by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

16 hours ago

(AP Photos)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s Hobbs, Yee clash over $50M Ducey-era school voucher grant

Arizona’s Democratic governor and Republican treasurer are butting heads over a $50 million school voucher grant issued by the state’s former governor.

16 hours ago

(ADOT Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

DPS trooper reportedly hospitalized following incident in north Phoenix

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was reportedly hospitalized Thursday after an incident in north Phoenix.

16 hours ago

(Univision screenshot, left, Google Maps screenshot, right)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: 2022 election lawsuits continue, homelessness initiative launched

Arizona's News Roundup this week covered Kari Lake's latest failed election lawsuit and a new homelessness initiative.

16 hours ago

Image of a hospital emergency sign for story on an infant in critical condition after a collision i...

KTAR.com

Infant, woman in extremely critical condition after wreck in Phoenix

An infant and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition after a multivehicle wreck in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Image of a Puttshack venue. The company is opening a miniature golf facility in Scottsdale, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Puttshack to open nightclub-like miniature golf center in Scottsdale in June

Puttshack, a nightclub-like miniature golf center, is set to tee off next month at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in east Phoenix