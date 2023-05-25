Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 planes aborted landings in San Francisco when a Southwest jet taxied across their runways

May 25, 2023, 10:26 AM

FILE - Vehicles wait outside the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport in S...

FILE - Vehicles wait outside the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on July 11, 2017. Two airliners aborted landings at San Francisco International Airport on May 19, 2023, after pilots spotted a Southwest Airlines jet taxiing across runways on which the other planes had been cleared to land. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday, May 25, that it reviewed the matter and determined that appropriate steps were taken to ensure safety. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two airliners aborted landings at San Francisco International Airport last week after pilots spotted a Southwest Airlines jet taxiing across runways on which the other planes had been cleared to land.

An air traffic controller told the Southwest pilots they should not have been on the runways during the May 19 incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the Southwest plane cleared the runways when the other planes passed directly overhead, and the decision to abort the landings was “precautionary.”

“The FAA looked into the events and determined the appropriate steps were taken to ensure safe operations,” the agency said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is not investigating the matter.

The incident comes cleared both planes to use the same runway.

In the incident this month, an inbound United Airlines plane flew as low as a few hundred feet (100 meters) over San Francisco Bay before pilots saw the Southwest jet on the same runway and decided to abandon their landing.

Shortly after that, the crew of an incoming Alaska Airlines plane saw the same Southwest jet crossing a second, parallel runway, and the pilots aborted their landing too.

Both the United and Alaska planes circled around and landed safely.

The air traffic controller told the crew of the Southwest jet, “You shouldn’t be on the runway,” according to a recording captured by LiveATC.com. When one of the pilots tried to explain, the controller cut him off, saying, “I don’t need an argument.”

The incident was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The San Francisco airport was the scene of a frightening near-disaster in 2017, when pilots of an Air Canada jet mistook a taxiway for their runway and nearly landed on top of four other planes waiting to take off.

Despite recent close calls, the acting head of the FAA has said the nation’s air-traffic system is safe, pointing to the lack of a fatal crash involving a U.S. airline since 2009.

However, concern about the close calls led the FAA to hold a “safety summit” in March. The agency said this week it is investing $100 million in improvements at 12 airports — but not San Francisco — to reduce the number of “runway incursions,” when a plane or airport vehicle is on a runway when it should not be.

United States News

FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. Portland will remo...

Associated Press

Portland, Oregon, to clear sidewalk tents to settle suit with people with disabilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland will remove tents blocking sidewalks under a tentative settlement announced Thursday in a lawsuit brought by people with disabilities who said sprawling homeless encampments prevent them from navigating Oregon’s most populous city. The federal class action lawsuit, filed in September, alleged that the city violated the American with Disabilities Act […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend admits helping to steal $4 million wrongful death settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of Murdaugh’s housekeeper died in a fall. Cory Fleming, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced at a later date. After Murdaugh’s maid, Gloria Satterfield, died following […]

14 hours ago

In this photograph provided by the National Park Service, two female mountain lion kittens are seen...

Associated Press

3 healthy kittens born to mountain lion tracked by biologists in wilderness near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens, the National Park Service said Thursday. The three females estimated to be a month old were found May 18 nestled in a patch of poison oak in the Simi Hills area about […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

US sanctions head of Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali, accused of arms trafficking for Ukraine fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday sanctioned the leader of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group in Mali, citing what it said were indications that the Kremlin was trying to use the West African nation as a way-station for arms shipments to Russian forces in Ukraine. The Treasury Department sanctions target Wagner Group local official Ivan […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 3, 2016, ...

Associated Press

Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler’s hot car death

ATLANTA (AP) — Murder and child cruelty charges have been dismissed against a man whose toddler died in a hot car nine years ago, according to a Georgia judge’s order signed Thursday. Justin Ross Harris, 42, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. […]

14 hours ago

State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, sits during the Assembly's session on June 22, 2021, at the Cap...

Associated Press

Wisconsin lawmaker says his bar where overdose victims bought drugs isn’t ‘bad establishment’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say the fentanyl-laced drugs that killed one person and caused three more to overdose in a village north of Milwaukee were bought at a state lawmaker’s tavern that has been the subject of multiple calls to police in recent years. Republican Rep. Rob Brooks has owned the Railroad […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

2 planes aborted landings in San Francisco when a Southwest jet taxied across their runways