ARIZONA NEWS

Puttshack to open nightclub-like miniature golf center in Scottsdale in June

May 25, 2023, 11:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Image of a Puttshack venue. The company is opening a miniature golf facility in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center.

PHOENIX – Puttshack, a nightclub-like miniature golf center, is set to tee off next month at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center.

The two-story venue will open June 14 at Butherus Drive and 73rd Place, near the southeast corner of the upscale mall, according to a press release.

The 25,000-square-foot facility has four mini-golf courses integrated with Puttshack’s Trackaball technology, which powers features such as automated scoring, bonus point opportunities and interactive games at each hole.

The venue, which has space for private events, will serve food and drinks from a “globally inspired” menu and full cocktail bar, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES

Visitors of all ages are welcome until 8 p.m., when Puttshack becomes a 21-and-older nightspot. Operating hours are 1 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday-Sunday.

“We are delighted to have Puttshack join us at Scottsdale Quarter,” Richard Hunt, the mall’s general manager, said in a press release. “This one-of-a-kind destination will bring an unparalleled entertainment experience to our community, expanding the center’s already dynamic array of shopping, dining and entertainment options.”

The Scottsdale location will be the ninth Puttshack in the U.S. The Chicago-based company is currently operating in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami and St. Louis and will open in Denver and Pittsburgh by the end of May.

The business also has four locations in London.

Puttshack to open nightclub-like miniature golf center in Scottsdale in June