Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rhode Island attorney general sues manufacturers of ‘forever chemicals’

May 25, 2023, 10:07 AM

FILE - Attorney General Peter Neronha gives a victory speech after winning a second term, during an...

FILE - Attorney General Peter Neronha gives a victory speech after winning a second term, during an election-night gathering of Rhode Island Democratic candidates and supporters on Nov. 8, 2022, in Providence, R.I. Neronha on Thursday, May 25, 2023, filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals." commonly referred to as PFAS, saying they have causing significant harm to the residents and natural resources of Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Stockwell, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha filed a lawsuit Thursday against the manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals,” commonly referred to as PFAS, saying they have caused significant harm to the state’s residents and natural resources.

Neronha faulted the companies for engaging in what he described as “a massive and widespread campaign to knowingly deceive the public,” moving assets to avoid paying for damages, and manufacturing, marketing and selling hazardous chemicals for decades while knowing the risks.

The complaint, filed in Providence County Superior Court, alleges the companies violated state environmental and consumer protection laws.

“We are still uncovering the consequences of exposure to these hazardous chemicals by Rhode Islanders, but the burden of this enormous cost should be borne by the companies who made, marketed, and sold these products,” Neronha said.

The American Chemistry Council, an industry group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been linked to cancer and other health problems in humans. They are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in the environment and remain in the bloodstream.

They were used for years in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, water-repellent fabrics, stain-resistant rugs and other products.

Rhode Island’s General Assembly recently prohibited food packaging containing PFAS.

Other states have taken similar actions.

Massachusetts last year sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of the chemicals, also alleging they knowingly polluted the environment and endangered public health.

United States News

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend admits helping to steal $4 million wrongful death settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of Murdaugh’s housekeeper died in a fall. Cory Fleming, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced at a later date. After Murdaugh’s maid, Gloria Satterfield, died following […]

13 hours ago

In this photograph provided by the National Park Service, two female mountain lion kittens are seen...

Associated Press

3 healthy kittens born to mountain lion tracked by biologists in wilderness near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens, the National Park Service said Thursday. The three females estimated to be a month old were found May 18 nestled in a patch of poison oak in the Simi Hills area about […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US sanctions head of Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali, accused of arms trafficking for Ukraine fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday sanctioned the leader of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group in Mali, citing what it said were indications that the Kremlin was trying to use the West African nation as a way-station for arms shipments to Russian forces in Ukraine. The Treasury Department sanctions target Wagner Group local official Ivan […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 3, 2016, ...

Associated Press

Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler’s hot car death

ATLANTA (AP) — Murder and child cruelty charges have been dismissed against a man whose toddler died in a hot car nine years ago, according to a Georgia judge’s order signed Thursday. Justin Ross Harris, 42, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. […]

13 hours ago

State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, sits during the Assembly's session on June 22, 2021, at the Cap...

Associated Press

Wisconsin lawmaker says his bar where overdose victims bought drugs isn’t ‘bad establishment’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say the fentanyl-laced drugs that killed one person and caused three more to overdose in a village north of Milwaukee were bought at a state lawmaker’s tavern that has been the subject of multiple calls to police in recent years. Republican Rep. Rob Brooks has owned the Railroad […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Art professor arrested after threatening NY Post reporter with machete

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City artist and college professor who held a machete to a journalist’s neck and threatened to chop him up was arrested Thursday on charges of menacing and harassment, police said. The confrontation with a New York Post reporter at professor Shellyne Rodriguez’s apartment building on Tuesday came after […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Rhode Island attorney general sues manufacturers of ‘forever chemicals’