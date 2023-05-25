Close
Police say US marshal fatally shoots wanted woman in Oklahoma City

May 25, 2023, 9:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A U.S. marshal fatally shot a woman who pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest her on two felony warrants, according to police.

Shari Vincent, 44, died after being shot Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police Sgt. Gary Knight.

Vincent was wanted in neighboring Cleveland County for stalking and malicious injury to property, Knight said. She was also considered to be potentially violent because of threats made on social media toward various law enforcement agencies.

Vincent fled from an attempted traffic stop until her vehicle was rammed by a vehicle driven by a marshal, according to Knight.

Vincent then produced a gun and was shot by the marshal who had rammed her vehicle.

Knight referred questions about the marshal to the U.S. Marshal’s office, which did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

