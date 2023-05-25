Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 person killed when 2 semi-trucks collide on far West Valley freeway

May 25, 2023, 8:42 AM | Updated: 8:44 am

PHOENIX – One person was killed Wednesday in a collision involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in the far West Valley, authorities said.

One truck was stopped on the right side of the eastbound freeway in Tonopah, partially in a travel lane, when the other truck hit it at 6 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the truck that was stopped was killed.

DPS said impairment was not a factor in the collision.

Eastbound I-10 was closed all night near Hassayampa Road and didn’t reopen until early Thursday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

No other details were made available.

