ARIZONA NEWS

Indiana woman dies while hiking on trail at Grand Canyon National Park

May 25, 2023, 7:15 AM

Hikers walk on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. A hiker died on the tra...

Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park (National Park Service Photo)

(National Park Service Photo)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service said Wednesday the 36-year-old from Westfield died May 14 while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

Her name was not included in a news release.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner is assisting in an investigation of her death.

Park Rangers say the incident is a reminder that visitors, especially those visiting the inner canyon, need to plan for the weather. They anticipate extremely hot days in the coming weeks.

Some exposed areas of the trail can reach 120 degrees during the summer.

Hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. is strongly discouraged during more sweltering temperatures. They also do not encourage hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Rangers also say there will be limited staff, which could lead to slower responses to emergency calls.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

