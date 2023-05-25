Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate

May 25, 2023, 5:36 AM

New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On Thurs...

New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the first quarter of 2023.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a lackluster 1.3% annual rate from January through March as businesses wary of an economic slowdown trimmed their inventories, the government said Thursday, a slight upgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 1.1% annual rate last quarter.

The Commerce Department’s revised measure of growth in the nation’s gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — marked a deceleration from the second half of 2022.

Despite the first-quarter slowdown, consumer spending, which accounts for around 70% of America’s economic output, rose at a healthy pace.

The steady weakening of economic growth is a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation, with auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans.

With sales of existing homes were 23% below their level a year earlier.

United States News

FILE - Waves crash near a beachgoer on July 13, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Delaware is getting h...

Associated Press

Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit

Delaware’s low elevation mixed with crowded beaches and limited exit routes make the state particularly vulnerable to massive flooding, but officials hope an influx of federal infrastructure money will trigger future evacuation plans automatically via artificial intelligence. The Biden administration was set to announce a total of $53 million in grants Thursday to Delaware and […]

6 hours ago

(SRP Photo)...

Brandon Gray

SRP: Be aware of utility scams ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

SRP is warning customers ahead of this Memorial Day Weekend to be aware of potential utility scams. 

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures mixed as worries persist over US debt; Germany slips into recession

Trading on Wall Street was mixed early Thursday as markets watched for signs of progress on a deal to avert a default on U.S. government debt. Futures for the Dow were off 0.3% and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%. Nasdaq composite futures jumped 1.8% boosted by Nvidia, whose shares climbed about 28% in premarket after […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights ra...

Associated Press

Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board is set to hear allegations Thursday that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The Medical Licensing Board’s hearing comes after Indiana’s Republican attorney general accused Dr. Caitlin Bernard of violating state law […]

1 day ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Sac...

Associated Press

California unlikely to run short of electricity this summer thanks to storms, new power sources

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators say the state is unlikely to experience electricity shortages this summer after securing new power sources and a wet winter that filled the state’s reservoirs enough to restart hydroelectric power plants that were dormant during the drought. The nation’s most populous state normally has more than enough electricity to […]

1 day ago

FILE - Soldiers line up at the United Nations Peace Operations Training Center (CECOPAZ) before the...

Associated Press

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Over the past 75 years, the United Nations sent more than 2 million peacekeepers to help countries move away from conflict, with successes from Liberia to Cambodia and major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. Today, it faces new challenges in the dozen hotspots where U.N. peacekeeping has operations, including more […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate