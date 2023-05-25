Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Timeline: How Georgia and South Carolina nuclear reactors ran so far off course

May 24, 2023, 9:14 PM

FILE - Construction is seen on two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station during a...

FILE - Construction is seen on two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station during a media tour in Jenkinsville, S.C., on Sept. 21, 2016. The owners abandoned the South Carolina reactors in 2017 after contractor Westinghouse Electric Co. declared bankruptcy, while construction continued on two new reactors in Georgia. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The first of two nuclear reactors in Georgia is generating electricity and could be days away from achieving full-power operation. But the new units at Georgia Power Co.’s Plant Vogtle are $17 billion over budget and running seven years late.

Customers of multiple Georgia utilities are already paying billions, although state regulators haven’t yet decided how much Georgia Power ratepayers will owe.

Meanwhile, two of the same model reactors that were planned for different owners in South Carolina were abandoned partway through construction. There, federal prosecutors have pursued criminal charges against utility and construction executives, saying they illegally concealed delays and cost overruns.

The projects were supposed to mark a rebirth for the U.S. nuclear industry, but construction proved difficult despite consistent federal support.

Here’s a timeline of the two nuclear projects:

1970: Georgia Power Co., a unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., decides to build four nuclear reactors along the Savannah River bordering South Carolina.

1976: Construction resumes at the plant after two of four reactors are cancelled. It’s named for Alvin W. Vogtle, then CEO of Southern Co. During World War II, Vogtle was a fighter pilot who was captured by German fighters and escaped from a prisoner of war camp on his fifth attempt.

1989: Unit 2 finally goes online after Unit 1 entered service in 1987. Originally projected to cost $660 million, the two reactors eventually cost $8.9 billion.

2001: Utilities including Southern Co., the parent of Georgia Power Co., meet with federal regulators to discuss ways to ease permitting for new nuclear power plants, in a push by President George W. Bush’s administration.

2004: Southern Co., three other utilities and three nuclear reactor designers including Westinghouse Electric Co. jointly apply for new reactor licenses.

2005: Southern Co. announced that it’s evaluating the Vogtle site for new reactors, saying it believes Georgia will need more electrical generation in the future.

2006: Southern Co. picks Westinghouse’s AP1000 reactor design and applies for an early site permit days after U.S. Energy Secretary Samuel Bodman promises $2 billion in incentives for new reactors nationwide in a speech at Georgia Power headquarters.

2007: The Georgia Public Service Commission says Georgia Power can build two new reactors at Vogtle, but only if finds no cheaper options. No competing generators offer bids for long-term contracts. Westinghouse signs a contract to build AP1000 reactors in China.

2008: Southern Co. seeks a license for Vogtle from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. SCANA Corp. also asks to build two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant near Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia Power asks public service commissioners to approve plans after co-owners Oglethorpe Power Corp., Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton join the project. The reactors are supposed to cost $14 billion and be complete by 2017.

2009: The Georgia Public Service Commission approves Georgia Power’s request to begin construction. Weeks later, Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue signs a law allowing Georgia Power to make customers pay financing costs during construction. Contractors begin moving dirt at Vogtle.

2010: President Barack Obama’s administration announces $8.33 billion in loan guarantees for Vogtle, lowering borrowing costs for the owners.

2012: The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approves licenses for Vogtle and Summer. By then, with construction underway, the projects were already running behind.

2014: Problems with modular construction slow the Vogtle and Summer projects, disproving promises that giant Lego-like modules would make building faster, cheaper and produce a higher-quality result.

2015: Georgia Power and plant construction contractors sue each other over delays that add more than $3 billion to the project and three years to the completion date.

2017: Mounting delays and losses lead Westinghouse, then a unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp., Santee Cooper votes to stop. The Georgia Public Service Commission votes to let work continue at Vogtle as the price tag crosses $25 billion.

2018: The city-owned utility in Jacksonville, Florida, unsuccessfully tries to void its contract to buy Vogtle’s power from the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia. Oglethorpe Power, owned by Georgia electric cooperatives, threatens to pull out and torpedo Vogtle. Oglethorpe relents after Gov. Nathan Deal intervenes and Georgia Power agrees to pay some potential overruns.

2019: The Trump administration finalizes another $3.7 billion in loan guarantees for Vogtle, bringing the total to $12 billion.

2020: The COVID-19 pandemic slows work at Vogtle. Former SCANA Corp. executives begin pleading guilty to federal criminal charges over concealing delays at Summer.

2021: Georgia Power announces a exceed $28 billion, double the original estimate.

2022: Georgia Power’s loading radioactive fuel.

2023: Vogtle’s Unit 3 begins generating electricity, with officials saying it may reach full power output by May 27. Unit 4 reaches a key testing phase. Costs to owners reach $31 billion.

United States News

Associated Press

McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pushing global economy into chaos. A defiant House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the debt ceiling standoff was Joe Biden. But it’s clear the Republican speaker — who leads a Trump-aligned party whose hard-right flank lifted him to power — is now staring down a potential crisis. Lawmakers are tentatively […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20...

Associated Press

Georgia nuclear rebirth arrives 7 years late, $17B over cost

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Two nuclear reactors in Georgia were supposed to herald a nuclear power revival in the United States. But the project is seven years late and $17 billion over budget as Georgia Power Co. announced the first new reactor at its Plant Vogtle could reach full electrical output by Saturday. They’re the […]

21 hours ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., expresses his frustration with Democrats and Preside...

Associated Press

Look who’s talking: Biden goes quiet in debt-limit talks, while McCarthy can’t stop chatting

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was raising the debt limit. As representatives from the White House and the GOP-controlled House race toward a deal that would pave the way for lawmakers to lift the debt limit, one side has been eager to speak publicly about the closed-door talks — trying to shape public perceptions of the […]

21 hours ago

A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing cou...

Associated Press

Expect big crowds for the summer travel season — and big prices, too

The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms. Some travelers say they will settle for fewer trips than they hoped to take, or they will drive instead […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators gather outside Cup Foods to celebrate the murder conviction of former Minneapo...

Associated Press

George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, looked to many observers like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing. For more than nine minutes, a white officer pressed his knee to the neck […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Motorists pay toll at Gateway International Bridge, March 6, 2023, in Brownsville, Texas, to...

Associated Press

CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after surgeries in Mexico, over 200 patients at risk

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say more than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health and U.S. state and local health departments […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Timeline: How Georgia and South Carolina nuclear reactors ran so far off course