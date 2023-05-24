Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Study: Scottsdale one of the best places for summer jobs

May 24, 2023, 4:00 PM

Scottsdale is one of the best places to find a summer job, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal finance website’s “2023 Best Places for Summer Jobs” ranked the Valley city in the top 20 at No. 2,

The study was done with summer job seekers in mind and compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.  The cities were compared with two key dimensions, “Youth Job Market” and “Social Environment & Affordability,” the report stated.

The measurements used 21 key indicators of employment outlook, affordability and downtime-friendliness. Their data set ranged from the median income of part-time workers to the availability of summer jobs to the commuter-friendliness of jobs.

Orlando, Florida ranked the highest on the list with St. Louis, Missouri rounding out the top 20.

Seven other Valley cities made also the list: Tempe (No. 26), Chandler (No. 48), Mesa (No. 75), Glendale (No. 76), Phoenix (No. 96), Gilbert (No. 106), Peoria (No. 110).

