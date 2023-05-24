Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Grammy winner by police ‘reasonably necessary’

May 24, 2023, 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Nashville Police gather at the scene of an officer involved shooting on Summit Run Place in Nashvil...

Nashville Police gather at the scene of an officer involved shooting on Summit Run Place in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Mark Capps, 54, a Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Grammy-winning sound engineer by police earlier this year was “reasonably necessary,” a Tennessee prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The decision in January’s fatal shooting of Mark Capps, 54, comes after a review of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, the autopsy and video evidence, Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk said in a statement.

A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Capps while at his home to arrest him on warrants charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, authorities have said. His 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter told police he had held them in the home at gunpoint, according to police.

When officers went to the home, Capps opened the front door armed with a pistol, and Officer Kendall Coon yelled at him to show his hands, police said at the time of the shooting.

Video of the shooting appears to show the door of the home opening and an officer can be heard yelling “Show me your hands” before firing seconds later. Capps died at the scene.

Capps’ website says he is a multiplatinum Grammy award-winning Engineer/Mixer/Producer. He won four Grammys for his work on polka albums. His website lists several other albums on which he has done mixing and engineering work.

United States News

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks on the findings of his office's investigation into Cat...

Associated Press

Catholic clergy abuse report could prompt lawsuits, changes to Illinois law

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ attorney general has ended a five-year investigation into sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy in the state, releasing a nearly 700-page report that revealed the problem was far worse than the church acknowledged in 2018 at the start of the state’s review. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Tuesday that state […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri attorney general urges Kansas City police to enforce transgender care restrictions law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday vowed to take “any legal action necessary” against Kansas City if its police department does not enforce a law banning transgender transition procedures for minors. Bailey, a Republican, said in a letter to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners that the board […]

14 hours ago

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Target has been a leader in catering to LGBTQ+ shoppers – now it’s on the defensive

NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. It risked losing that status on Wednesday after to address online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target now faces a potential second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Former cast member of ‘Basketball Wives LA’ admits to 15 federal crimes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis. Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, […]

14 hours ago

Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a...

Associated Press

On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden said from a solemn White House memorial that too many schools, too many everyday places have become “killing fields.” The town planned a private ceremony and candlelight […]

14 hours ago

Tina Turner, shown performing in 2009, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home in Switzerland, acco...

Associated Press

Legendary singer Tina Turner dies after long illness at 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner died at her home in Switzerland after a long illness, her manager said Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Grammy winner by police ‘reasonably necessary’