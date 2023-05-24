Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands

May 24, 2023, 11:50 AM

A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A s...

A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A state wildlife biologist banded four peregrine falcon chicks that live in a nest situated on the top of Spartan Stadium, home of Michigan State University's football team. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newly fitted with tracking bands, four peregrine falcon chicks named Pickles, Muhammad, Egbert and Swooper have a nest in one of the best seats — make that perches — at Michigan State University’s football stadium.

Scientists and college students on Wednesday carefully attached metal tracking bands to the fluffy white chicks’ legs. At about a month old, they’re still not much bigger than a pigeon and can’t yet fly away from their manmade nest atop Spartan Stadium. But the boisterous birds already have sharp talons and beaks, so the banding process was handled with care.

The chicks weren’t too happy about the experience, writhing and squawking. Once a tag was applied to a chick’s leg, the bird was placed back in a box. And the squawking ceased.

The chicks have become celebrities in East Lansing and around the globe, thanks to a web camera and livestream by the school’s Fisheries and Wildlife Club, which installed the nest box on the stadium roof last year. The chicks could be seen resting calmly in their nest later Wednesday, under the watchful eye of a parent.

Club members helped band the chicks on the stadium’s 8th floor near the press box, overseen by Chad Fedewa, a wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Moments earlier, Fedewa and Jim Schneider with the university’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife journeyed up to the roof to retrieve the chicks despite their parents — Freyja and Apollo — angrily screeching and hovering above. They were named in a Twitter contest, and a Michigan elementary school decided on the chicks’ monikers.

“I’ve seen what they do when you have to get to their chicks. Fortunately, they didn’t get too close,” said Schneider, who held an umbrella aloft in case mom or dad made a move toward the humans tasked with retrieving their offspring.

“They make a lot of noise, but they’re not too intimidating,” he said, adding that there were “a couple of stoops in there,” referring to a falcon’s hunting dive.

Peregrine falcons are considered the world’s fastest birds. They can reach 200 mph (322 kph) during a dive.

The American birds were declared endangered in the 1970s due to ingesting prey that was poisoned by pesticides. Recovery programs have brought the raptor back from potential extinction.

Now that the chicks are tagged, researchers will be able to keep tabs on the birds’ eventual migration patterns and survival rate. Until then, viewers at home can follow along as the baby falcons grow up.

“It’s really gratifying to see people get involved with it and make the same personal connections that we do,” said Molly Engelman, the club’s president and a senior from Plymouth, Michigan. “It’s like they’re our children, a little bit.”

United States News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded ...

Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest.

12 hours ago

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Family of Georgia woman who died after falling from moving patrol car files wrongful death lawsuit

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman who died last year after she fell from a moving patrol car has filed a civil rights lawsuit, saying sheriff’s deputies improperly arrested her and ultimately caused her death, attorneys announced Wednesday. The deputies who put Brianna Grier in the back of a patrol car […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday. Fairfax County Police said the man was charged with possessing a firearm at a school, a felony, after […]

12 hours ago

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference ...

Associated Press

A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes of last meeting show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in June, according to the minutes of their May 2-3 meeting. “Several (policymakers) noted if the economy evolved along the lines of their current outlooks, then further policy firming after this meeting […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sent...

Associated Press

Convicted murderer and ex-attorney Alex Murdaugh facing federal charges of fraud, theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is facing federal charges for the first time after being indicted on 22 financial fraud charges over allegations that the disgraced former attorney schemed to steal settlement money from clients. The indictments unsealed Wednesday don’t appear to reveal any new allegations against Murdaugh, a once prominent attorney […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Actor James Hong poses after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May ...

Associated Press

After a year of long overdue Hollywood love, actor James Hong is still having his moment

Greeted with a standing ovation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, James Hong could easily have just basked in the applause and moved on. But for the 94-year-old, the mostly Asian cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning best cast seemed like an opportunity for a stark reminder that Hollywood wasn’t always so open. […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands