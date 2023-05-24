Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes of last meeting show

May 24, 2023, 11:04 AM

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference ...

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Friday, May 19, 2023. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its May meeting when it raised its benchmark lending rate by another 25 basis points. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in June, according to the minutes of their May 2-3 meeting.

“Several (policymakers) noted if the economy evolved along the lines of their current outlooks, then further policy firming after this meeting may not be necessary” — Fed parlance for a pause — the minutes from the May 2-3 meeting said.

At the same time, “some” officials said that the persistence of high inflation meant that “additional (rate hikes) would likely be warranted at future meetings.”

Yet in the language used in the minutes, “several” is considered to be more than “some,” suggesting that those favoring a pause may have the upper hand.

In addition, Chair Jerome Powell and the officials closest to him signaled in speeches last week that they were likely to support a pause in rate hikes at their next meeting in mid-June.

The Fed raises its key rate to lift the cost of mortgages, auto loans, credit card borrowing, and business loans. By making borrowing more expensive, the Fed seeks to slow growth and inflation. Fed officials have raised their benchmark rate for 10 straight meetings, to about 5.1%, a 16-year high.

United States News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sent...

Associated Press

Convicted murderer and ex-attorney Alex Murdaugh facing federal charges of fraud, theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is facing federal charges for the first time after being indicted on 22 financial fraud charges over allegations that the disgraced former attorney schemed to steal settlement money from clients. The indictments unsealed Wednesday don’t appear to reveal any new allegations against Murdaugh, a once prominent attorney […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Actor James Hong poses after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May ...

Associated Press

After a year of long overdue Hollywood love, actor James Hong is still having his moment

Greeted with a standing ovation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, James Hong could easily have just basked in the applause and moved on. But for the 94-year-old, the mostly Asian cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning best cast seemed like an opportunity for a stark reminder that Hollywood wasn’t always so open. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore...

Associated Press

Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed’s lawyer asked Maryland’s highest court on Wednesday to overturn a lower court’s ruling that reinstated his murder conviction from more than two decades ago — after he was freed last year in a legal case that gained international attention from the hit podcast “Serial.” Syed’s lawyer also is asking […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary screenin...

Associated Press

Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked with Bob Dylan and on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Lee, a well-regarded jazz musician who accompanied such artists as Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel and Harry Belafonte as well as scoring four of his son Spike’s early films, including the hit “Do the Right Thing” and two songs for “Jungle Fever,” has died. He was 94. Lee died Wednesday […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Resident doctors at NYC’s Elmhurst Hospital reach tentative deal after 3-day strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Resident physicians who went on strike at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center have reached a tentative deal on the third day of their walkout and will return to work, their union announced Wednesday. The strike by about 160 residents that began Monday was New York City’s first strike by doctors […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Over half of the contaminated water leaked at nuclear plant recovered, Xcel says

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — More than half of a radioactive isotope that leaked from a pipe at a Minnesota nuclear plant has been recovered, while crews are making “substantial progress” in recovering contaminated groundwater, officials said. The pipe initially leaked in November 2022 at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, allowing 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes of last meeting show