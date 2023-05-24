Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

After a year of long overdue Hollywood love, actor James Hong is still having his moment

May 24, 2023, 10:48 AM

FILE - Actor James Hong poses after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May ...

FILE - Actor James Hong poses after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 10, 2022, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. has a starring role in the new “Gremlins” animated prequel, “Secrets of the Mogwai,” and pops up in “American Born Chinese” on Disney+. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Greeted with a standing ovation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, James Hong could easily have just basked in the applause and moved on. But for the 94-year-old, the mostly Asian cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning best cast seemed like an opportunity for a stark reminder that Hollywood wasn’t always so open.

“It just came out of me that after all these years of working with producers and directors, and they were always saying, ‘Oh the Asian, the Chinese, are not good enough to play the leading role,’” Hong told The Associated Press recently. “But look at Michelle (Yeoh) and all these colleagues now coming forward to be recognized … You can’t help but say ‘Look at us now.’”

Looking at Hong now, you will see perhaps the busiest nonagenarian in show biz. The last year for him has been a wild ride. A year ago he historic best actress win for Yeoh. Host Jimmy Kimmel even took a moment to pay tribute to him.

Viewers will soon be able to hear Hong in “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” an animated prequel series of the movie franchise. Episodes began streaming Tuesday on Max (formerly HBO Max). He also appears in an episode of the new Disney+ show, “American Born Chinese,” which also premiered this week and is producer on the upcoming movie “Patsy Lee and the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms.”

It’s as if the universe is trying to make up for all the racial discrimination the Asian American icon endured over the years.

Born in Minneapolis, Hong originally studied civil engineering in college. After serving in the Korean War, he decided in 1953 to move to Hollywood. He got his break break on Groucho Marx’s quiz show, “You Bet Your Life.” Small film roles opposite actors like Clark Gable followed. But so did roles that were racist tropes.

In the series “The New Adventures of Charlie Chan,” Hong played the son of the titular Chinese detective. He had to stomach watching a white lead actor “put on fake eye pieces” so that his eyes would look more “Asian.”

“Then he would just talk in a very stoic pattern that’s supposedly Chinese,” Hong recalled. “That irritated me for many, many years.”

A lot of his early roles reflected the limited options for Asian actors at the time: workers in laundries, restaurants on railroad lines.

Those “Asian cliches” are far behind him now. He is also helping to revisit some and flesh them out.

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, had the idea to do a prequel to “Gremlins” and gave showrunner Tze Chun the reins to come up with ideas. Chun wanted to expand on the family history of Mr. Wing, the store owner played by Keye Luke who houses original Gremlin Gizmo in the 1984 flick. In this animated take, viewers will see Mr. Wing as a little boy in 1920s Shanghai encountering the furry creatures who shouldn’t eat after midnight. Hong, who was actually friends with Luke, voices Sam’s sly and spunky grandfather.

Hong’s “iconic voice” was at the top of the show’s wish list. There’s something about his delivery that is “equal parts gravitas and incredible humor,” Chun said.

“It’s never what you think it’s going to be, which is what’s so exciting about it,” Chun said. “It’s like you can try to hear it when you’re writing it on the page. But then when he does it, he brings that like unique spin to it that is just out of left field. And, frankly, just makes it better.”

“Secrets of the Mogwai,” which retains some of the dark and funny elements of the movie, also serves as a “Mulan” voice cast reunion. Ming-Na Wen, B.D. Wong, George Takei and Hong were all part of the 1998 Disney animated feature. The “Mulan” connection was a complete coincidence.

“We just kind of went out to our first choices,” Chun said. “These are people that I’ve looked up to like for my entire life.”

Chun is one of several Asian American film directors and showrunners who have gotten emotional seeing Hong celebrated. Melvin Mar, one of the producers of “American Born Chinese,” teared up when he spoke to him right before his Walk of Fame ceremony.

“That guy is a legend beyond legend,” Mar said. “He was just so funny and quick and just a pleasure to have on set. Just the sweetest guy.”

Gene Luen Yang, author of the “American Born Chinese” graphic novel and also a producer on the show, says Hong’s life epitomizes Asian American history.

“His journey in Hollywood really is symbolic of us as Asian Americans. The kind of roles that he was offered in the beginning to now having his own Hollywood star, it shows the kind of progress that we’ve made,” Yang said.

Hong is grateful that he has been around to witness how anti-Asian discrimination and whitewashing are no longer as tolerated. With new attitudes and new technology like streaming services, there are also more acting gigs than he thought possible.

“I’m going to be thinking of another project to do. Why? Because online and all these streaming things have created a whole new different field,” he said. “You don’t have to make a whole feature. You can make a something 10 minutes or half an hour or hour long and still get it so-called displayed.”

With over 650 acting credits including 200-something voiceovers, is there anything Hong wants to conquer? Yes, but not in acting. He fantasizes about a James Hong comic book series with his brand of sarcastic humor.

“We’ll see,” Hong said. “I’m not going to stop working. My wife wants me to go to a retirement home soon, but I don’t think I’m fit for that. I wouldn’t know what to do.”

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

United States News

FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore...

Associated Press

Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed’s lawyer asked Maryland’s highest court on Wednesday to overturn a lower court’s ruling that reinstated his murder conviction from more than two decades ago — after he was freed last year in a legal case that gained international attention from the hit podcast “Serial.” Syed’s lawyer also is asking […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary screenin...

Associated Press

Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked with Bob Dylan and on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Lee, a well-regarded jazz musician who accompanied such artists as Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel and Harry Belafonte as well as scoring four of his son Spike’s early films, including the hit “Do the Right Thing” and two songs for “Jungle Fever,” has died. He was 94. Lee died Wednesday […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Resident doctors at NYC’s Elmhurst Hospital reach tentative deal after 3-day strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Resident physicians who went on strike at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center have reached a tentative deal on the third day of their walkout and will return to work, their union announced Wednesday. The strike by about 160 residents that began Monday was New York City’s first strike by doctors […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Over half of the contaminated water leaked at nuclear plant recovered, Xcel says

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — More than half of a radioactive isotope that leaked from a pipe at a Minnesota nuclear plant has been recovered, while crews are making “substantial progress” in recovering contaminated groundwater, officials said. The pipe initially leaked in November 2022 at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, allowing 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The “Trap Queen” rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five […]

11 hours ago

A farming field across the street west of the Leap Ahead Daycare facility, is shown Tuesday, May 23...

Associated Press

Man shooting air rifle near Utah day care is person of interest for wounding toddler

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A man shooting birds in suburban Utah with a .22-caliber air rifle is a person of interest for wounding a toddler in the head outside a day care center this week, authorities said Wednesday. The child is recovering in a Salt Lake City hospital. The man is cooperating with investigators […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

After a year of long overdue Hollywood love, actor James Hong is still having his moment