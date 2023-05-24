Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Circle K offering discounted gas in metro Phoenix for 3 hours on Thursday

May 24, 2023, 11:19 AM

PHOENIX — Thursday would be a good day to make it to the pump in metro Phoenix as Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours.

Customers can get up to 40 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at more than 500 gas stations in the Valley as part of Circle K’s second annual fuel day.

The updated price will be posted on the pump during the time frame and drivers will also have the opportunity to win fuel discount cards and car washes.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, senior vice president of Global Fuels for Circle K, said in a press release.

“With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Gas prices in metro Phoenix have been among the most expensive in the nation recently.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Phoenix on Wednesday was $4.90, about 30 cents higher than the statewide average and over a dollar higher than nationally, according to GasBuddy.

The summer months typically bring a spike in prices, as Phoenix is legally required to purchase cleaner burner gas when daytime temperatures rise due to air quality regulations.

Customers can check participating locations online.

