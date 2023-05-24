Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it

May 24, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials killed a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up.

The calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in northeastern Yellowstone on Saturday. The unidentified man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto a roadway, park officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd but were unsuccessful. Visitors saw the calf walking up to and following cars and people, creating a hazard, so park staff killed the animal, according to the statement.

It’s the latest example of Yellowstone visitors getting in trouble or hurt after approaching bison. Park officials euthanized a newborn bison after a similar incident in 2016, when a Canadian man and his son put the calf in their SUV, thinking they could rescue it.

The man pleaded guilty. He was fined $235 and ordered to pay $500 to the Yellowstone Park Foundation Wildlife Protection Fund.

Bison have gored several people in Yellowstone in recent years, often after they got too close to the animals.

Many of Yellowstone’s larger animals — including bison, which can run up to 35 mph (55 kilometers per hour) and weigh up to 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) — are deceptively dangerous, even when they’re just grazing or resting.

Park rules require visitors to keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from wildlife including bison, elk and deer, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

Park officials are investigating the bison calf incident. The suspect was a white male in his 40s or 50s who was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, the statement said.

United States News

Nashville Police gather at the scene of an officer involved shooting on Summit Run Place in Nashvil...

Associated Press

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Grammy winner by police ‘reasonably necessary’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Grammy-winning sound engineer by police earlier this year was “reasonably necessary,” a Tennessee prosecutor said on Wednesday. The decision in January’s fatal shooting of Mark Capps, 54, comes after a review of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, the autopsy and video evidence, Nashville District Attorney […]

13 hours ago

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks on the findings of his office's investigation into Cat...

Associated Press

Catholic clergy abuse report could prompt lawsuits, changes to Illinois law

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ attorney general has ended a five-year investigation into sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy in the state, releasing a nearly 700-page report that revealed the problem was far worse than the church acknowledged in 2018 at the start of the state’s review. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Tuesday that state […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri attorney general urges Kansas City police to enforce transgender care restrictions law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday vowed to take “any legal action necessary” against Kansas City if its police department does not enforce a law banning transgender transition procedures for minors. Bailey, a Republican, said in a letter to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners that the board […]

13 hours ago

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Target has been a leader in catering to LGBTQ+ shoppers – now it’s on the defensive

NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. It risked losing that status on Wednesday after to address online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target now faces a potential second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Former cast member of ‘Basketball Wives LA’ admits to 15 federal crimes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis. Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, […]

13 hours ago

Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a...

Associated Press

On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden will push for more gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday about the epidemic of gun violence that has become the No. 1 killer of kids in America. The town planned a private ceremony and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it