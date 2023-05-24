Man shot while sitting in car outside Glendale apartment complex

PHOENIX – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting outside a Glendale apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired near 67th and Glendale avenues around 7:20 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, the Glendale Police Department said.

Police say the victim was in his car in the parking lot when a vehicle parked next to him. Somebody in the vehicle shot at the man multiple times before fleeing.

The victim was taken to an emergency room.

No other details were immediately available.

