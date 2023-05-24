Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school

May 24, 2023, 6:55 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PITTSBURGH (AP) — A student shot and killed another student early Wednesday outside a school in Pittsburgh, authorities said. The alleged shooter was soon captured after a foot chase.

The ages of the students involved were not immediately clear. According to the city school district’s website, Oliver Citywide Academy is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.

It wasn’t immediately clear what spurred the shooting, which The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said happened around 7:25 a.m. on the steps outside of the school. No other injuries were reported, and police said they found a gun at the scene.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released, but police said both attended the school and were under the age of 18. Authorities said the wounded student was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools,” Pittsburgh Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford said during a news conference at the school. He said the victim was killed as he was walking into the school.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students and staff witnessed the shooting. Maria Montano, a city spokeswoman, said most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened, and buses were rerouted to another school building.

Students who were already in the school were kept in the building. Classes there were canceled for the day following the shooting.

The shooting came a little more than a year after another student was gunned down at the school. Fifteen-year-old Marquis Campbell was killed in January 2022 as he sat in a school van waiting to go home. The alleged shooters — two brothers who Campbell knew from another school — were charged earlier this year with murder and conspiracy.

United States News

FILE - Nunay Mohamed, 25, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle area, holds her one-year old...

Associated Press

US announces $524 million in new aid for Horn of Africa drought, climate crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced at a U.N. conference on Wednesday nearly $524 million in additional humanitarian aid for the Horn of Africa that aims to put a spotlight on the extreme effects of climate change and the worst drought in the region in 40 years — and the need for more […]

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to disc...

Associated Press

Biden judicial nominee Wamble withdraws from consideration, cites nearly 2-year wait for action

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor tapped by President Joe Biden to become a U.S. district judge in Kansas has withdrawn from consideration, citing the nearly two-year wait for action on his nomination. Jabari Wamble is Biden’s second judicial nominee to withdraw this month. Attorney Michael Delaney backed out of consideration for the Boston-based 1st […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities capture 1 inmate who escaped Ohio prison, but convicted murderer still on the lam

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison was captured early Wednesday in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase, authorities said. James Lee, 47, was captured at the scene but Bradley […]

8 hours ago

In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Ann...

Associated Press

Takeaways of AP report on DEA probe of drug distributor accused of fueling opioid epidemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest wholesale drug distributors to keep shipping addictive painkillers for nearly four years despite a judge’s recommendation to strip its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders. The case has drawn attention to the involvement […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street dips as markets drop worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — A worldwide swoon for financial markets is carrying over to Wall Street, and stocks are slipping further on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in early trading, a day after dropping 1.1% as the U.S. government creeps closer to a possibly disastrous default on its debt. The Dow Jones Industrial […]

1 day ago

FILE - Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the north steps of the State Capitol to supporters at a Texas Pub...

Associated Press

Texas lawmakers set new standards to ban books from schools for sexual content

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would expand what can be defined as sexually explicit material or potentially harmful to children in order to ban books from public and charter school libraries, under a bill given final passage by the state Senate late Tuesday night and sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas move is […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school