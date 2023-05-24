Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona travel for Memorial Day expected to near record levels, AAA says

May 24, 2023, 9:25 AM

Stock photo of airplanes lining up at Sky Harbor Airport as travelers prepare for Memorial Day comm...

(Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)

(Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As travelers in Arizona prepare for the holiday weekend, officials are advising to plan ahead and for extra time as travel is expected to be among the busiest ever recorded.

Nearly 890,000 Arizonans are expected to drive or fly during the holiday, a 7% increase from last year, AAA said.

For travelers hitting the roads, experts are advising drivers to plan their trip to avoid peak travel hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. if possible.

“It really starts with expecting the unexpected. You need to plan your travel out as if something could go wrong. That way you’re prepared,” Doug Nintzel, an Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

“It includes that you could have car trouble out there, including a flat tire, or an unscheduled closure happens along the highway and has you waiting things out. You need to have the things in your vehicle that will help you in those instances.”

Among some of the items Nintzel said drivers can pack are a flashlight, umbrella, bottled water and extra batteries.

“Even though we’re not going to have any closures on Valley freeways or around the state, ADOT still wants you to know to slow down in existing work zones, including along Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport or even on Interstate 17 with the big project now taking place north of Anthem,” Nintzel said.

“The biggest recommendation probably would be extra travel time and even try to get an early start or delay travel until later in the evening when traffic volumes have curtailed.”

While driving is the primary method of travel, air travel is estimated to exceed the Memorial Day record from 2019 by 5.4% — or 170,000 more passengers — nationwide. Overall, travel for the holiday is projected to reach 99% of pre-pandemic levels this weekend.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA travel, said in a press release.

“More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport advised travelers to plan ahead for parking, know what can and can’t go in checked bags, plan for extra travel time and to use the Phoenix Reserve program to reduce time in the security checkpoint line.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Alexandra Aley/Cronkite News)...

KTAR.com

Circle K offering discounted gas in metro Phoenix for 3 hours on Thursday

Thursday would be a good day to make it to the pump in metro Phoenix as Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours.

12 hours ago

Mugshot for Justine Demunga, the suspect in the May 20, 2023, murder of security guard Nixon Petit ...

KTAR.com

Man suspected of fatally shooting Phoenix security guard arrested near Tucson

A man suspected of fatally shooting of a security guard in west Phoenix over the weekend was arrested in southern Arizona on Tuesday.

12 hours ago

Maricopa County is seeking sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys over the Republican’s la...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County seeks sanctions over Kari Lake’s failed election lawsuit

Maricopa County is seeking sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys over the Republican’s latest failed challenge to her loss in Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

12 hours ago

Stock photo of a crime scene to illustrate shooting at a Glendale, Arizona, apartment complex parki...

KTAR.com

Man shot while sitting in car outside Glendale apartment complex

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting outside a Glendale apartment complex, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

18-month-old child hospitalized after being pulled out of Chandler pool

An 18-month-old child was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being pulled from an East Valley pool, officials said. 

12 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@SecDebHaaland)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Tribal water systems granted millions in federal grants for improvements

Sec. of the Interior Deb Haaland announced millions in funding for Tribal water system upgrades in Arizona.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona travel for Memorial Day expected to near record levels, AAA says