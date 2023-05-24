PHOENIX — An 18-month-old child was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being pulled from an East Valley pool, officials said.

Fire personnel responded to a drowning call near Lindsay and Riggs roads around 7 p.m. in Chandler.

The toddler was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center but later airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Chandler Fire Department said in an email.

It is unknown how long the toddler was in the pool.

No additional information was made available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

