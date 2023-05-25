Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Hacker sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for infiltrating Phoenix company

May 24, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX —  A hacker was sentenced to 51 months in prison for stealing credit card numbers and rewards points from a Phoenix-based international hospitality company, authorities said.

Chirag Patel, 38, who previously pleaded guilty to computer fraud, was also ordered to pay $87,522.25 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona.

Between August 2017 and July 2020, the Norfolk, Virginia, man hacked into the Phoenix company’s computers, transferred and redeemed customer reward points from its customer loyalty program and stole credit card numbers and other personally identifying information from customers. He kept screenshots of the information on a Google Drive.

RELATED STORIES

Patel stole more than 1,200 credit card numbers, prosecutors said.

He tried to sell some of the numbers and used others to make unauthorized purchases.

The FBI investigated the case, and United States District Judge G. Murray Snow gave the sentence.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Former Arizona television journalist announces bid for Schweikert’s US House seat

A former Phoenix television journalist announced her candidacy Wednesday for the congressional seat currently held by seven-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert.

24 hours ago

...

Brandon Gray

Study: Scottsdale one of the best places for summer jobs

Scottsdale is one of the best places to find a summer job, according to a new study from WalletHub.

24 hours ago

Image of Border Patrol truck to illustrate story on assaults on agents in Arizona....

KTAR.com

More than 2,000 pounds of fentanyl seized at Arizona-Mexico border in past 2 months

Multiagency investigations resulted in the seizure of more than 2,000 pounds of fentanyl and other drugs at the Arizona-Mexico border in the past two months.

24 hours ago

A stock photo from Getty Images about gun and ammunition sales in the nation....

KTAR.com

Arizona joins multi-state coalition supporting ban of gun sales to people under 21

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week joined a multi-state coalition supporting the prohibition of gun sales to those under 21.

24 hours ago

(Photo by Alexandra Aley/Cronkite News)...

KTAR.com

Circle K offering discounted gas in metro Phoenix for 3 hours on Thursday

Thursday would be a good day to make it to the pump in metro Phoenix as Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours.

24 hours ago

Mugshot for Justine Demunga, the suspect in the May 20, 2023, murder of security guard Nixon Petit ...

KTAR.com

Man suspected of fatally shooting Phoenix security guard arrested near Tucson

A man suspected of fatally shooting of a security guard in west Phoenix over the weekend was arrested in southern Arizona on Tuesday.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Hacker sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for infiltrating Phoenix company