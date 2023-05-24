Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver alert issued for 83-year-old man last seen in Scottsdale

May 23, 2023, 6:21 PM

KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 83-year-old man who has limited mobility and uses a walker.

Leon Chusid was last seen at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, leaving the area of 9400 East Via Linda in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He was driving a 2012, white Honda Crosstour, a 4-door SUV, bearing Arizona plate MISHA1.

The 83-year-old was wearing a maroon shirt and unknown-colored shorts. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall with long grey hair, brown eyes and a grey beard.

Chusid suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to become confused.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

 

