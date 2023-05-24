Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver alert canceled for 83-year-old man last seen in Scottsdale

May 23, 2023, 6:21 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for an 83-year-old man who has limited mobility and uses a walker.

Leon Chusid was last seen at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Silver Alert was canceled before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night as Chusid was located, authorities said.

Chusid suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to become confused.

 

